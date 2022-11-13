Read full article on original website
Related
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas to Receive At Least $15 Million in Settlement with Walmart for Alleged Role in Opioid Crisis
The Kansas Attorney General’s Office announced that it has secured roughly $15 million for the state through a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. Officials said that as...
Comments / 0