Report: Colts top execs tried (and failed) to talk Jim Irsay out of hiring Jeff Saturday as head coach

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts hiring former player and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday to replace Frank Reich as head coach was pretty shocking, and it sounds like not everyone inside the building was in favor of the move.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, several top Colts executives, including Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard, tried to talk owner Jim Irsay out of hiring Saturday, but were not able to convince him to hire someone with coaching experience above a Catholic high school in Georgia.

Irsay was described as "hellbent" on hiring Saturday, but he may have done so without considering the ramifications — not just among players, but the coaching staff as well. Without Reich, who handled play-calling duties, and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who was fired several weeks ago, there was no one to call offensive plays.

The Colts eventually settled on 30-year-old pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier as their play caller, even though he has never called plays in the NFL. But apparently Frazier wasn't their first choice. According to Pelissero and Rapoport, quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich was their first choice for that job, but Milanovich turned it down after they offered it to him with no revision to his current contract.

So why would Irsay hire Saturday if it was going to cause so much upheaval (and likely grumbling from the numerous Colts coaches with much more experience who were passed over for this job)? The true reason is known only to Irsay, but Saturday's "leadership" qualities were apparently a big factor. Saturday emphasized that he "know(s) how to lead men" during Wednesday's introductory news conference. And those leadership qualities are already coming in handy, according to Pelissero and Rapoport.

[Saturday] does have natural leadership traits, which sources say have already shown through as Saturday navigated an unprecedented situation with coaches and players in preparing the team for today's game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Saturday will make his NFL coaching debut (and Frazier will make his play-calling debut) against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05pm ET.

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: How do you know when to start a player coming off injury?

Trust is a major factor in fantasy football and not an issue that is solved in a one-and-done kind of way. Players earn our trust mainly through what they do on the field but also what their coaches say about them — and nothing derails the trust train faster than injuries. If a player leaves a game hurt or sustains an injury during practice, he pops up on the team’s injury report and fantasy players naturally wonder: Can I trust him?
MINNESOTA STATE
Packers release 2021 draft pick Amari Rodgers after costly fumble vs. Cowboys

Amari Rodgers' fumble against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday was one too many. The Green Bay Packers released their second-year punt returner on Monday. Rodgers fumbled a third-quarter punt return against the Cowboy that Dallas recovered at Green Bay's 45 yard-line. Four play later, Tony Pollard scored a touchdown to give Dallas a 21-14 lead. The Cowboys eventually went ahead, 28-14 before the Packers rallied for a 31-28 win. But the rally wasn't enough to save Rodgers' job.
GREEN BAY, WI
Commanders to start Taylor Heinicke vs. Texans, while Carson Wentz cleared to start throwing

The Washington Commanders will face a decision on Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz once Wentz returns from injury, but that decision won't come this week. Heinicke will start at quarterback again for the Commanders in Week 11 against the Houston Texans, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday, while Wentz has been cleared to start throwing but not designated to return to practice.
HOUSTON, TX
Mike McDaniel has been lights out, 2023 QB class has not, and dear god Raiders

Welcome to this week's Four Verts column. We're living in the present and the future as the NFL moves past the midway point and really starts to hunker down for playoff pushes. Josh McDaniels lost to Jeff Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back, Mike McDaniel might just be the best play-caller in the entire NFL and the 2023 quarterback class has some prominent questions to answer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
