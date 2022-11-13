ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

Deputies: 1 dead, 6 others hurt in shooting at large North Carolina bonfire party

By Chloe Rafferty
 3 days ago

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said one person has died and several others are hurt after a shooting at a large bonfire party Sunday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., deputies said they were called to the Double D Ranch on the 1600 block of Green Acres Road in Halifax County after multiple people called 911 reporting a shooting at a large party.

According to the sheriff’s office, seven people were hurt. Six of those people were shot.

One was found dead at the scene, one was airlifted to a trauma facility and the four others are in stable condition, deputies said.

They said another person was hurt while attempting to run away and has since been treated and released.

Deputies have not released any details about the person who died.

The sheriff’s office was told that the private party was being advertised on social media, and a flyer for the party said they would be providing security.

Deputies provided a copy of the flyer:

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives said they were told several hundred people were at the party.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made and information from those in attendance is ‘very limited.’

Deputies are asking anyone who attended the event, or anyone that has information identifying any suspects, to come forward. Anyone with information to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 252-583-820 or get paid to report information by going to Halifax County Crime Stoppers and clicking ‘SUBMIT A TIP.’

This is a developing story.

