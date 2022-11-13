ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Official game time announced for Clemson vs. Miami

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

After having a six-day hold on Clemson’s matchup with Miami, the official start time and channel have officially been announced.

Miami will head to Death Valley on November 19th for a 3:30 p.m. game that will air on ESPN. It is the third 3:30 game of the season for the Tigers.

Clemson is coming off a solid 31-16 win over Scott Satterfield and Louisville, where the team played one of their best games of the season on both sides of the ball. It was a nice recovery win for Swinney and his team as their College Football Playoff hopes remain alive.

This matchup with Miami was expected to be a big one heading into the season, but the Hurricanes haven’t been a great team this season, sitting at a 5-5 record. The Tigers need to dominate this game.

Five takeaways from Clemson's win over Louisville

