Leveraging Events to Grow Your Taproom Business with Laura Lodge of Start A Brewery

Keurig Dr Pepper Invests $50 Million in Athletic Brewing
Not that we needed any more signs that non-alcoholic beer is surging, but the investment of $50 million into Athletic Brewing Company by Keurig Dr. Pepper is one more indication that the industry sees a lot more growth in the segment. Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and...
2017 Chicagoland Microbrewery
Featuring: (5) 2017 Design Brewing Solutions 60 BBL Fermenters, (4) 2013 GW Kent 30 BBL Fermenters, 2015 60 BBL CAI Brite Tank, (2) 30 BBL Brite Tanks, Cellar Pumps, Drive-in Cooler, Utility Tanks, Restaurant Refrigeration, Air Compressors, Fork Lift, Water Filtration System, Office Trailer, Parts, Support & More. Sale Start...
Dixie 32oz Crowler Seamer
Dixie 32ox Crowler seamer for sale. Great working condition, used in the taproom, but no longer filling crowlers.
Monoblock 200L~ 600L Nano Brewing Equipment
Are you looking for a fully functioned and Easy-to-Use brewhouse? Our brewhouse is a good choice. It’s a monoblock shaped during shipping, so no need to have much work after you receive it. We use pipe diverter to make brewers’ work easier, no need to climb up and down during brewing. Here are more features:
All American 16oz Can Seamer
All American 16oz can seamer for sale. Great working condition, used to seam cans during the pandemic, amazing workhorse.
How Decanters Increase High-Quality Beer Production
Sponsoredposted by Flottweg Separation Technology, Inc. It’s a complex process to transform grains into refreshing, delicious beer. During production, a brewery’s step-by-step hot and cold processes influence the quality. Flottweg’s highly-efficient beer centrifuges meet the specific requirements of breweries while optimizing the entire process for maximum yields with the utmost level of quality.
Complete brewery / Washington State / Sabco V350 / MoreBeer / Full Lab
Complete brewery / Washington State / Sabco V350 / MoreBeer / Full Lab ( $14,000 ) I am selling off all the brewery equipment that I acquired while starting Circle 7. Unfortunately, the brewery closed in 2019, but I still have all the great gear and I am hoping I can find it a new home. To begin with, I am in Washington state and DO NOT have a way to ship this stuff anywhere. Here is a fairly complete list of what’s for sale. All commercial items were purchased new by me in 2016 when the brewery started. The other items, like the keg washer and grain mill, come from the brain of a smart engineer. $14,000 takes the whole lot but I do have individual item pricing available through DM.
New Craft Kettle 90 BBL | Hot Liquor Tank | Steam (Standard)
New Craft Kettle 90 BBL | Hot Liquor Tank | Steam (Standard) ( $35,000 ) New Tank/Never Used Contact: Derek@vermontbeermakers.com Derek Soldenski 802-618-0599 1 Available Asking 35k or best offer Ships FOB from Newport, New Hampshire 03773 The tank will fit in a box van. Average shipping cost is $2.50 per mile. Rigging for transport is $250.
Two-stage pot still for sale
We recently purchased a larger still and plan on selling our old equipment. A propane burner (included) heats mash in the first tank (150 gallon capacity), the vapor is piped down into the bottom of the second tank (also 150 gallons), then vapor from the second tank condenses in the copper worm (approx. 25 feet long) cooled by cold water in the barrel. New pressure release valves were recently installed on both tanks.
