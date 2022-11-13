Read full article on original website
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Boy, 3, dies after mystery ‘incident’ at home as cops launch probe
POLICE are investigating after a three-year-old boy died following a "medical incident". Emergency crews were called to Ushaw Moor, near Durham, on Saturday. The youngster was rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved and was declared dead shortly after. Police have now launched a probe into his death but have...
Double murder probe launched after two men killed and third seriously injured
Two young men have died and a third is seriously injured after being found with stab wounds.Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to reports of a man being struck by a vehicle in Tithe Farm Road, in Houghton Regis, at 1.18am on Sunday.Emergency services found three men with stab wounds – two were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.A double murder investigation has been launched.The victims have yet to be formally identified, but trained officers are supporting family members.There can be absolutely no excuse for such...
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering three-week-old baby in Birmingham
Police in Birmingham have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby.Officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am and found a baby who was not breathing.He was taken to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later, West Midlands Police said.Police confirmed on Tuesday 18 October that a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.A 26-year-old woman suffered injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection...
Tragic details emerge in ‘murder-suicide’ of parents found dead with six children after Oklahoma house fire
An Oklahoma couple suspected by police of murdering their six children before taking their own lives had been under financial pressure, while the husband suffered crippling headaches from a workplace head injury, family say.The Broken Arrow Police Department on Sunday named Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittany Nelson, 32, as the parents who were found dead with their six children, aged 1 to 13, in a burning home in Tulsa on 27 October. Brian Nelson’s parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, told Tulsa World they had been due to babysit their grandchildren on the day they died so that Brittany Nelson...
Mo. Mom of 5 Young Sons Is Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'Our Hearts Bleed in Agony'
Misty Brockman, 40, was found along with the body of Kevin Moore, 42 in the Northland area of Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 16 Missouri authorities are still investigating the death of a Kansas City mother of five who was found shot to death in a wooded area in the Northland part of the city earlier this month. Capt. Leslie Foreman of the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE that the department's homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances of 40-year-old Misty Brockman's death. Brockman's body was found...
Blind woman kicked out of hotel at night after being accused of having a ‘fake’ guide dog
Blind woman asked to leave hotel at night after staff accused her of having ‘fake’ guide dog. A blind woman said she has been left “shaken up” after a “scary” ordeal which saw her kicked out of a Premier Inn hotel in north London late at night after she was accused of having a “fake” guide dog.
Deaths of 8 family members, including 6 children, found in burning Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight family members — including six children — found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to...
Brutal attack leaves hunter hospitalized, suspects sought by authorities
According to Wyoming's Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, two hunters traveling in a Ford F150 with Colorado plates brutally assaulted two other hunters in the Shale Creek area of Greys River on the afternoon of October 15, located about 60 miles north of the town of Kemmerer. A report from the...
Oklahoma police are conducting a homicide investigation after 8 people were found dead in a house fire
Police in Oklahoma are conducting a homicide investigation after eight people were found dead in a house fire.
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
Court: Appeals to Cardiff rapist's sentence refused
A burglar who broke into a house and repeatedly raped a mother and her teenage daughter has had his sentence appeal refused. Joshua Carney, 28, attacked each victim while the other watched, in Cardiff on 1 March. He previously admitted 13 offences including six counts of rape and was sentenced...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals
Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held. Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot. Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful". The Army major who runs the...
BBC
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
