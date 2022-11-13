ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked

Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
The US Sun

Boy, 3, dies after mystery ‘incident’ at home as cops launch probe

POLICE are investigating after a three-year-old boy died following a "medical incident". Emergency crews were called to Ushaw Moor, near Durham, on Saturday. The youngster was rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved and was declared dead shortly after. Police have now launched a probe into his death but have...
The Independent

Double murder probe launched after two men killed and third seriously injured

Two young men have died and a third is seriously injured after being found with stab wounds.Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to reports of a man being struck by a vehicle in Tithe Farm Road, in Houghton Regis, at 1.18am on Sunday.Emergency services found three men with stab wounds – two were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.A double murder investigation has been launched.The victims have yet to be formally identified, but trained officers are supporting family members.There can be absolutely no excuse for such...
The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering three-week-old baby in Birmingham

Police in Birmingham have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby.Officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am and found a baby who was not breathing.He was taken to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later, West Midlands Police said.Police confirmed on Tuesday 18 October that a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.A 26-year-old woman suffered injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection...
The Independent

Tragic details emerge in ‘murder-suicide’ of parents found dead with six children after Oklahoma house fire

An Oklahoma couple suspected by police of murdering their six children before taking their own lives had been under financial pressure, while the husband suffered crippling headaches from a workplace head injury, family say.The Broken Arrow Police Department on Sunday named Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittany Nelson, 32, as the parents who were found dead with their six children, aged 1 to 13, in a burning home in Tulsa on 27 October. Brian Nelson’s parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, told Tulsa World they had been due to babysit their grandchildren on the day they died so that Brittany Nelson...
TULSA, OK
People

Mo. Mom of 5 Young Sons Is Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'Our Hearts Bleed in Agony'

Misty Brockman, 40, was found along with the body of Kevin Moore, 42 in the Northland area of Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 16 Missouri authorities are still investigating the death of a Kansas City mother of five who was found shot to death in a wooded area in the Northland part of the city earlier this month. Capt. Leslie Foreman of the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE that the department's homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances of 40-year-old Misty Brockman's death. Brockman's body was found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station

A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC

Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter

A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC

Court: Appeals to Cardiff rapist's sentence refused

A burglar who broke into a house and repeatedly raped a mother and her teenage daughter has had his sentence appeal refused. Joshua Carney, 28, attacked each victim while the other watched, in Cardiff on 1 March. He previously admitted 13 offences including six counts of rape and was sentenced...
BBC

Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire

A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC

Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals

Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held. Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot. Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful". The Army major who runs the...
BBC

Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row

A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
BBC

Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV

A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...

