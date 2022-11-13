ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wytheville, VA

Highschool Basketball Pro

Christiansburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Alleghany High School basketball team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 16, 2022, 14:30:00.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Curtis, Nancy Jo Silvers

Nancy Jo Silvers Curtis, 85, of Christiansburg, passed on peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born December 31, 1936, in Montgomery County to her parents, the late Joseph Andrew Silvers and Ada Light Silvers. She was a graduate of Christiansburg High...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Maroon Tide Shutout Chargers In Regional First Round

In the Class 1, Region C high school football first round on Thursday, the Galax Maroon Tide (7-3) shutout the Bath County Chargers (4-7), 49-0. It was the first time this season that the Chargers were shutout in a game. The Chargers offense was held to a season-low of 25 yards, while Wyatt Campbell who had a sensational sophomore season, was held to just 11 yards passing. While the Chargers season came to an end at 4-7, it marked the first time since the 2018 season that the Chargers won at least four games. The program will be a team to lookout for...
BATH COUNTY, VA
WSLS

FloydFest adds 10 more bands to its 2023 lineup

FLOYD, Va. – FloydFest is bringing magic to the mountains next year with several bands set to perform. The exciting news first came on Nov. 1 when organizers announced the more than 15 artists and performers expected to take the stage. Now, FloydFest is adding 10 more bands to...
FLOYD, VA
WFXR

Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep

ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Virginia Tech Recruiting: What you can expect in December

When Brent Pry arrived at Virginia Tech roughly one year ago, he pounced on the recruiting trail quickly to try and identify some immediate needs and late recruiting momentum. He landed commitments from guys like Benji Gosnell, a four-star recruit, and flipped in-state commitments Brody Meadows and Keyshawn Burgos from Virginia before the December signing period. He even closed on wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw, who was set to make his decision in February, during the Early Signing Period, and had him sign with the Hokies just before the three-day window closed.
BLACKSBURG, VA
thecarrollnews.com

New scorer’s table on the way

Thanks to donations from a pair of local banks, Carroll County High School will have a new scorer’s table for wrestling, volleyball and basketball games. Skyline National Bank of Hillsville and First Community Bank both made donations to the project. Carroll County Athletic Director Darrin Matthews said the scorer’s table will replace the current table, which is around two decades old.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

L.L.Bean “Bootmobile” coming to SWVA for pop-up shop

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Iconic New England brand L.L.Bean is coming to Southwest Virginia Wednesday in the form of a pop-up shop on Emory & Henry College’s campus. According to event listings by the Maine-based company, a retail location will open at 10 a.m. on campus at the J. Stewart French Alumni House on Armbrister […]
EMORY, VA
aarp.org

How Grayson County Is Getting Connected

This article comes out of the lessons learned and shared through the AARP Livable Communities Rural Lab, a monthly online gathering of leaders from rural and remote communities invited by AARP State Offices. Participants receive access to expert assistance and opportunities for connecting with peers nationwide. ACTIVITIES AS OF APRIL...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Summers County Schools start the week remote

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County Schools will operate remotely on Monday, November 14, 2022, according to Superintendent David Warvel. Warvel confirmed the decision resulted from the large hole created by a collapsed culvert back in July 2022. Additionally, Warvel said for now the school closure is just for Nov. 14 as they get a […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

WVDOH provides update on Hinton sinkhole

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with. In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City of Hinton met to discuss the best plans to repair the sinkhole.
HINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police

UPDATE 11/16 3:20 p.m.: The Galax Police Department reports the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in relation to the social media threat against Galax City Schools. The Galax Police Department says they were assisted by:. The Virginia Fusion Center. Federal Bureau of Investigation. Carroll County Sheriff’s...
GALAX, VA
WVNS

DUI checkpoint scheduled in Mercer County

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 14, 2022, a scheduled DUI for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located along U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell near the King Tire located at 4052 Coal […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Barbara Ann Patterson

Age 71 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born April 14, 1951 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late James Lloyd Patterson & Ethel Pearl Dixon Patterson. Barbara dedicated her life to working with youth and children in the school...
PULASKI, VA
WVNS

Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
MABSCOTT, WV

