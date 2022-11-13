Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christiansburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Alleghany High School basketball team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 16, 2022, 14:30:00.
NRVNews
Curtis, Nancy Jo Silvers
Nancy Jo Silvers Curtis, 85, of Christiansburg, passed on peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born December 31, 1936, in Montgomery County to her parents, the late Joseph Andrew Silvers and Ada Light Silvers. She was a graduate of Christiansburg High...
Maroon Tide Shutout Chargers In Regional First Round
In the Class 1, Region C high school football first round on Thursday, the Galax Maroon Tide (7-3) shutout the Bath County Chargers (4-7), 49-0. It was the first time this season that the Chargers were shutout in a game. The Chargers offense was held to a season-low of 25 yards, while Wyatt Campbell who had a sensational sophomore season, was held to just 11 yards passing. While the Chargers season came to an end at 4-7, it marked the first time since the 2018 season that the Chargers won at least four games. The program will be a team to lookout for...
WSLS
FloydFest adds 10 more bands to its 2023 lineup
FLOYD, Va. – FloydFest is bringing magic to the mountains next year with several bands set to perform. The exciting news first came on Nov. 1 when organizers announced the more than 15 artists and performers expected to take the stage. Now, FloydFest is adding 10 more bands to...
Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
Virginia Tech Recruiting: What you can expect in December
When Brent Pry arrived at Virginia Tech roughly one year ago, he pounced on the recruiting trail quickly to try and identify some immediate needs and late recruiting momentum. He landed commitments from guys like Benji Gosnell, a four-star recruit, and flipped in-state commitments Brody Meadows and Keyshawn Burgos from Virginia before the December signing period. He even closed on wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw, who was set to make his decision in February, during the Early Signing Period, and had him sign with the Hokies just before the three-day window closed.
thecarrollnews.com
New scorer’s table on the way
Thanks to donations from a pair of local banks, Carroll County High School will have a new scorer’s table for wrestling, volleyball and basketball games. Skyline National Bank of Hillsville and First Community Bank both made donations to the project. Carroll County Athletic Director Darrin Matthews said the scorer’s table will replace the current table, which is around two decades old.
L.L.Bean “Bootmobile” coming to SWVA for pop-up shop
EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Iconic New England brand L.L.Bean is coming to Southwest Virginia Wednesday in the form of a pop-up shop on Emory & Henry College’s campus. According to event listings by the Maine-based company, a retail location will open at 10 a.m. on campus at the J. Stewart French Alumni House on Armbrister […]
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
aarp.org
How Grayson County Is Getting Connected
This article comes out of the lessons learned and shared through the AARP Livable Communities Rural Lab, a monthly online gathering of leaders from rural and remote communities invited by AARP State Offices. Participants receive access to expert assistance and opportunities for connecting with peers nationwide. ACTIVITIES AS OF APRIL...
Summers County Schools start the week remote
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County Schools will operate remotely on Monday, November 14, 2022, according to Superintendent David Warvel. Warvel confirmed the decision resulted from the large hole created by a collapsed culvert back in July 2022. Additionally, Warvel said for now the school closure is just for Nov. 14 as they get a […]
West Virginia State Police still searching for suspect in Mercer County shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Glenwood on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the Glenwood Haven Road area on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 6:00 A.M. responding to a shots fired call. According to the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment, the alleged suspect William […]
WVNT-TV
WVDOH provides update on Hinton sinkhole
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with. In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City of Hinton met to discuss the best plans to repair the sinkhole.
West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police
UPDATE 11/16 3:20 p.m.: The Galax Police Department reports the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in relation to the social media threat against Galax City Schools. The Galax Police Department says they were assisted by:. The Virginia Fusion Center. Federal Bureau of Investigation. Carroll County Sheriff’s...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Blacksburg’s ‘Ridiculous Chicken’ finds early success less than half a year after opening
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Successful restaurants obviously have to have great food, but it helps to have a catchy name. That’s what we find with Ridiculous Chicken in downtown Blacksburg. We asked owner, Wan-Qian Wei, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how ridiculous is this chicken?”. To...
DUI checkpoint scheduled in Mercer County
BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 14, 2022, a scheduled DUI for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located along U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell near the King Tire located at 4052 Coal […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Ann Patterson
Age 71 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born April 14, 1951 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late James Lloyd Patterson & Ethel Pearl Dixon Patterson. Barbara dedicated her life to working with youth and children in the school...
Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Homeowner suffers serious injuries in Raleigh County after interrupting burglary
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeowner in Raleigh County suffered serious lacerations to his neck and torso when he interrupted a burglary and was attacked by the suspect, deputies said. The suspect, identified as Charles Cox, was arrested after the incident Monday and charged with burglary and attempted...
