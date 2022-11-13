Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula produced very lacklustre efforts at the WTA Finals with both citing fatigue as a cause. To be fair Gauff and Pegula had a long season and they both played singles and doubles which certainly did not help their fatigue but sharp-tongued Jimmy Connors did not shy away when discussing it. The American legend who has a reputation of a player that never gave up and tried as hard as anybody ever (according to McEnroe), said they could have just not played if they were tired:

1 DAY AGO