Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing, Runaway 13-Year-Old Jenna Feiler
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jenna Feiler, a missing-runaway 13-year-old.
Deputies say Feiler is 5’1”, around 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen on Nov. 12 around 1 p.m. in the Alta Vista St. area of Port Richey.
Feiler was last seen wearing a black and white tie-dye hoodie, black shorts, and yellow Crocs.
If you have any information on Feiler’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.
