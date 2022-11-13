Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing, Runaway 13-Year-Old Jenna Feiler

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jenna Feiler, a missing-runaway 13-year-old.

Deputies say Feiler is 5’1”, around 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen on Nov. 12 around 1 p.m. in the Alta Vista St. area of Port Richey.

Feiler was last seen wearing a black and white tie-dye hoodie, black shorts, and yellow Crocs.

If you have any information on Feiler’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

