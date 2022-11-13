Read full article on original website
3 Security and Safety Services Stocks to Beat Industry Woes
The Zacks Security and Safety Services industry is gaining from continued demand for security and safety services, thanks to rising cases of hacking and security breaches in healthcare institutions and other organizations during the pandemic. Product upgrades, enhanced digitization and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry. However, persistent supply chain woes, especially component shortages, and raw material cost inflation, are weighing significantly on the profitability of companies, thus making the industry’s near-term prospects appear dull.
HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
HQI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.45%. A...
Ferroglobe (GSM) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Increase Y/Y
GSM - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 64 cents in third-quarter 2022, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. The company had reported a loss of 36 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The cost cutting initiatives implemented by the company over the past few years led to improved performance in earnings in the quarter.
The TJX Companies, Inc. Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
TJX - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q3 earnings on November 16th, before the market open. The TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. The company’s broad range of assortments at varying prices helps it to reach a wide range of consumers.
Earnings Preview: Rogers Communication (RCI) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
RCI - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Dip
HTH - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of 50 cents per share easily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 56.5% from the prior-year quarter. Results primarily benefited from higher rates and rising loan balance, which led to an increase in net interest income...
The TJX Companies' (TJX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Down
TJX - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. The top line declined and missed the consensus mark. Q3 in Details. TJX Companies’ third-quarter earnings came in at 86 cents per share. In third-quarter fiscal...
Avino Silver (ASM) Posts Break-Even Earnings in Q3, Shares Gain
ASM - Free Report) shares have gained 5% since it reported third-quarter results on Nov 10. Record production numbers at the Avino mine during the quarter led to a 385% surge in its top line despite lower metal prices throughout the quarter. ASM reported third-quarter 2022 break-even adjusted earnings per...
Equinor (EQNR) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes Special Dividend
EQNR - Free Report) shares have gained 2.7% since it reported strong earnings for the third quarter of 2022. The outperformance can be attributed to the company’s dividend hike cheering investors. Equinor reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.12, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78. The bottom...
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ONTX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Lowe's (LOW) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
LOW - Free Report) posted solid third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both metrics improved from the previous fiscal year’s quarterly readings. Results benefited from higher comparable sales (comps) and Pro sales as well as improved DIY...
ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
RNW - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -142.86%. A quarter...
Evaluating Further Downside Risks to Earnings Estimates
Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. For the 469 S&P 500 members that have reported Q3...
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ZIM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $9.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $12.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.11%. A...
Berry Global (BERY) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
BERY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings (excluding 34 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.19 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. The bottom line increased in double digits year over year due to lower costs. Net sales of $3,421...
Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
XELA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46. This compares to loss of $4.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
What's in the Offing for Advance Auto Parts (AAP) in Q3?
AAP - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 15, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $3.31 and $2.65 billion, respectively. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for AAP’s earnings...
Embraer (ERJ) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
ERJ - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per American Depository Share (“ADS”), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents per ADS. Moreover, the bottom line declined 27.8% from the 18 cents per ADS reported in the prior-year quarter. Total Revenues. Embraer’s third-quarter...
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
SCVL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this footwear retailer would post...
Atento (ATTO) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
ATTO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
