ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Here’s When You Should Buy a Cruise Line Drink Package

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

For many people, a cruise goes hand in hand with enjoying some adult beverages. Not everyone drinks on a cruise, but an awful lot of people head for a bar as soon as they get on board while others have fun trying all sorts of different drinks.

Taking a cruise offers many passengers a chance to relax, recharge, and maybe indulge in food and drink in ways they might not on land. The challenge is that while Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report, and MSC all have lots of food options included in your basic fare, drinks costs extra.

On the 28 cruises I've taken over the past three years, no matter what cruise line I'm sailing on, I've seen passengers shocked that alcoholic drinks aren't included and even more who don't realize that specialty coffee, soda, bottled water, and even juice cost extra. It's also not that rare to see people shocked when they make their first trip to the bar and realize that a beer costs around $6-8 while wine costs a little more, and mixed drinks cost $12-14.

But, whether you figure it out on the ship or before you sail, passengers, at some point, need to make a decision to go a la carte or to buy a drink package.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bw5hF_0j9KDtgq00
Image source: Daniel Kline/TheStreet

Make Your Beverage Package Before You Leave

Once you get on the ship, you've generally lost your best chance to save money on a beverage package. That's true for Carnival, which charges $59.95, per person, per day plus an 18% service charge if you pay for it before you sail. Once you get on the ship, that price rises to $64.95 per person, per day plus an 18% service charge if you book onboard.

Norwegian and MSC do things a little differently. You won't pay more if you book onboard, but you should look for cruise fares that include drink packages when you book your sailings. In many cases, these higher base fare offers work out to a lower price than buying a drink package after booking the cheapest fare.

The challenge -- and it's a moving target -- is that many drinks included packages come with the most basic package offer. With Norwegian, that's still a pretty impressive package. On MSC, the entry-level drinks package includes a very limited selection of beer, wine, and well cocktails.

Royal Caribbean actually makes things hardest on passengers because it does not have set drink package pricing. The price for your cruise changes regularly. There are often holiday sales, but with prices that can vary from $60 per person, per day to over $100 per person, per day, that can be frustrating.

The good news is that if you book a Royal Caribbean drink package and the price goes down, you can cancel and rebook. But, in nearly all cases, the price before your cruise will be cheaper than waiting until you are onboard.

Drink packages cannot be shared, and in a road sense, all four cruise lines require that all adults 21 and over staying in the same room buy a package if one is going to. In many cases, if an adult in your room does not drink, the cruise line will make an exception if you call, allowing the non-drinker to buy a non-alcoholic beverage package (but results can vary).

Is a Cruise Ship Drink Package Worth It?

Drink packages seem expensive. Prices vary quite a bit, but if you assume $75 per person, per day (plus an 18% gratuity), which is roughly the middle of where they price out, the actual math is pretty simple. It's also worth remembering that drinks packages also include soda, specialty coffee, milkshakes, and bottled water as well as alcohol.

So, if you just factor in alcohol, $75 worth of drinks in a day is roughly (prices vary by cruise line on individual drinks):

  • Cocktails/Mixed Drinks ($14): 5.3 per day.
  • Wine ($10): 7.5 per day
  • Beer ($8): 9.375

Those numbers don't seem all that daunting, especially when you consider that all of these cruise lines accept the drink package on their private island. The numbers come down, however, when you factor in other beverages:

  • Water: $3
  • Soda: $4
  • Fresh juice: $8
  • Specialty coffee: $6
  • Milkshake: $8

If you assume, $20 in non-alcoholic beverage charges each day then the value proposition comes down quite a bit. Drinking an added $55 in adult beverages each day looks like this:

  • Cocktails/Mixed Drinks ($14): 3.9 per day.
  • Wine ($10): 5.5 per day
  • Beer ($8): 6.875

If you're going to come anywhere close to those numbers each day (and the actual numbers are actually lower for Carnival and MSC) then it usually makes sense to buy the alcoholic beverage package. Not having to do the math or worry about what you're spending each day has its own value removing the variable comes with a certain peace of mind).

Comments / 8

Related
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Major Beverage Change

Entire social-media groups are devoted to the various all-you-can-drink packages offered by the major cruise lines. People love to share not only what their favorite drinks are, but their thoughts on the best bars, favorite bartenders, and (sometimes) exactly how much value they managed to extract from the drink packages they bought.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Lines Raise a Key Fee

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Free Report offer tremendous value for what you pay in most cases. In general, at least since the pandemic, on many sailings, you pay less for your double-occupancy cabin per night than you would pay to stay at a land-based hotel.
TheStreet

I've Been on 28 Cruises in 3 Years (4 Things You Need to Know)

My first cruise took place on Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Conquest a few months after my 46th birthday. Now, three years later, I've become an avid cruiser who generally travels on Royal Caribbean (RCL) ships, although I have supplemented that with bookings on MSC and Virgin Voyages. On that first...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Dining Change Passengers Might Not Like

Food plays a huge role in how people enjoy a cruise. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report all offer an incredible array of dining options that come with your base fare.
cruisefever.net

Carnival’s 31 Year Old Cruise Ship Heads to the Scrapyard

Carnival Cruise Line’s oldest ship, Carnival Ecstasy, recently sail her final cruise after more than 31 years in service. Carnival Ecstasy’s final cruise was a five night sailing out of Mobile, Alabama on October 10, 2022. After the cruise was over, the ship sailed to Miami where the vessel stayed docked for several days.
MOBILE, AL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ships with Best Crew to Passenger Ratio: Major Cruise Lines Compared

Customer service is one of the most important factors of your cruise vacation. No one wants to wait in long lines at the customer service desk or walk around trying to find a crew member to help with something. The more crew members available for each passenger the smoother a cruise will be.
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
cruisefever.net

First Look at Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2022

Cruise lines are once again offering special cruise deals for Black Friday 2022 and Cruise Fever has an early look at what cruise lines will be offering this year. From $1 deposits to the second guest in a cabin sailing for free, here is what the different cruise lines are offering for Black Friday 2022.
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom that cost nearly $1,000 a person on Norwegian's new cruise ship — see what it was like

Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious 230-square-foot family-balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda round trips. Norwegian Cruise Line's newest...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy