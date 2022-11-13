Read full article on original website
wspa.com
BMW Vehicle Accessory Center Opens
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties: Greer buys property for fire station
The city of Greer has closed on a parcel of land intended for a new fire station. The city purchased the approximately 4.5 acres of land for $910,000 and closed on the agreement on Nov. 3. The land parcel is located adjacent to current city property at the corner of Suber Road and Chick Springs Road.
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
Rent increases with evictions, Upstate tenants and resources feel costs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study finds millions of Americans are behind on their rent payments and nearly a quarter of renters in some states are having trouble keeping up. According to MyEListing, South Carolina is one of 10 states with the most people falling behind. But this is just the tip of a bigger iceberg. The cost of housing is an issue for buyers, renters, the social services non-profits, stake holders and counties.
Child rescued from well in SC
A child was rescued from a well Monday afternoon in Greenville County.
BMW announces new facility at Upstate plant
Another move forward has been in announced in a major auto maker’s expansion here in the Upstate. BMW North America has officially opened their brand new Vehicle Accessories Center on their campus in Greer.
avlwatchdog.org
Has Costco been denied a place in Asheville? Are they still looking?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: For reasons that aren’t relevant to this query, I had occasion to be speaking with a commercial real estate agent with Keller Williams several months ago. I questioned him why there was no Costco in Asheville, even though I know of multiple individuals who make the trek to either the Greenville or the Spartanburg stores in South Carolina. His answer was that Costco had such specific site requirements that it was difficult to find an interesting location with which to induce them to come out of the Upstate. Fast forward, and last week I was in the Greenville Costco store to renew my membership, and I asked a manager why the company wouldn’t give us any respect. He replied that it wasn’t Costco that was holding things up, but rather Asheville. He claimed that Costco had presented over time several possible site plans, but had basically been denied consideration by the city and/or county. Who is prevaricating here?
wspa.com
Nightclub harvests body heat from dancers
Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s. Residents voice concerns about proposed...
Hendersonville to hold 2 holiday farmers markets
The City of Hendersonville will be putting on two holiday farmers markets in November and December, featuring local artists and small businesses.
WYFF4.com
Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
WYFF4.com
Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say
GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
WYFF4.com
Slater-Marietta Fire Department breaks ground on new station
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Slater-Marietta Fire Department is in the process of an expansion along Highway 11 in the northern part of Greenville County. Last week, leaders broke ground on the property near Pleasant Ridge County Park. In 9 months, the property will be a station with space for four response vehicles.
Anderson leaders invite residents to help plan city development
The city of Anderson is asking the public for their thoughts and assistance in planning the future of the city.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Greenville, SC
There’s a vibrant scene in Greenville, South Carolina for arts, food, and beer thanks to relatively recent efforts to revitalize the area. Because of that, business is booming, and so are some of the best breweries in the city. Such as:. Brewery 85. Fireforge. Liability Brewing. Yee-Haw Brewing Company.
Greenville City Council passes resolution to promote inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community
The City of Greenville could soon be a more welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community. Council unanimously approved a resolution on Monday night, to make that happen.
FOX Carolina
Upstate school board holds meeting to discuss rezoning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Schools (GCS) board met on Tuesday evening to discuss possibly rezoning attendance lines. On Nov. 15, board members discussed where students are zoned to attend school, which usually happens when a new school has been built. However, GCS board member Linda Wells...
gsabusiness.com
Here’s what you need to know about this new cheese shop in Greenville
It all started with a really good grilled cheese sandwich. A product of the North, Michael Davitt, co-owner of The Cheese Wheel, said cheese shops are a dime a dozen where he comes from. When he visited Greenville a few years ago, he realized this was an up-and-coming city, but there weren’t any specialized cheese shops, something he was raised on and wanted to see in the Greenville community, bringing a classic fromagerie-style shop to the city. Davitt’s mother, Denise, is the co-owner of the shop.
hhsrampage.com
Dive into Finds and Dives
Ryan George (24), owner of Finds and Dives, offers many different items at his store. The term “dive” refers to the bins in the back of the store, ones where you can find plenty of overstock and closeout items from other stores for a low price. He also sells Pokémon cards and Funko POPs, things that attract many of the customers who visit to see the new inventory that changes weekly. Ryan opened his business on 6 March 2021 after a long time of saving from his previous job at Publix, where he worked as a supervisor, although he has sold things online since high school. He wanted to do something that could both provide a wide variety of discounted items for his customers, while also changing with the times to stay afloat. These include clothes, food, books and movies, music, as well as seasonal items. The store can be called many things, but charming is an understatement. As an owner, he takes the time to talk to his customers and help them where he can, making every experience a breeze. You can check Finds and Dives’ inventory on their Instagram, or visit them at 119c SE Main Street, Simpsonville SC, 29681. So stop by and say hello if you ever get a chance!
