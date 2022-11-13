Read full article on original website
Portion of North Dakota grain elevator destroyed by fire
EDGELEY, N.D. (KFGO) – Fire destroyed part of the grain elevator in Edgeley Friday night. “The elevator was built in different stages over the years, and the wood structure is completely gone,” Fire Chief Steve Powers said. “The cement structure that was added on is all still standing.”
Aberdeen Parks, Recreation, & Forestry asking the public to avoid parks damaged by the ice storm
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Regarding the damaged trees in the city park areas, as well as, Wylie Park the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is aware of the damage. We are asking the public to please avoid these areas of damage until we are able to get into the park areas and clean them up. Our current focus is on the cleanup of the streets and boulevard areas.
Tree cleanup underway in Aberdeen after heavy ice
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After last week’s winter storm and heavy ice, tree branches are still down across the town of Aberdeen. Malerie Henschel was woken up early Thursday morning when ice brought down a tree in her front yard. ”I was sleeping, actually. It came down...
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
Crews respond to 2 house fires in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews in Brown County were busy Friday. According to the Brown County SD Office of Emergency Management, the department responded to two house fires. Officials were dispatched to the first home right before noon Friday. They found the Bath home fully engulfed. The...
More light snow and cold in the forecast
Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
Authorities locate second person of interest in man’s disappearance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen police have located a man after offering a reward for information on his location. On Monday, the department asked for help to find 38-year old Kyle Three Legs, who they say is one of two people seen with Simon Deng on October 23, the same night Deng went missing.
Brown County Commission certified the vote Monday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Monday morning the Brown County Commission held a canvassing board meeting to certify the results of last Tuesday’s elections. Interim Brown County Auditor Lynn Heupel talked about the figures. Heupel broke down the exact number of votes taken same day & absentee. The two discrepancies involved...
Police gain custody of suspect in Aberdeen’s missing person case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of one of the two suspects wanted out of Aberdeen’s missing person case. According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
UPDATE: Officials locate 1 of 2 people of interest in missing person case
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Just before 3:30 p.m. CT, Aberdeen Police announced one of two people of interest in a disappearance has been found. According to the Aberdeen Police Department, Simon D. Deng went missing from his residence in Aberdeen on Oct. 23. He was seen that evening with...
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
