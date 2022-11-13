Read full article on original website
Johnny Sexton would prefer to beat Australia than be named world player of the year
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton insists he would rather beat Australia than be crowned world player of the year.Fly-half Sexton has declared himself fit to face the Wallabies after missing last weekend’s underwhelming 35-17 success over Fiji due to a dead leg.The influential 37-year-old has guided his country to a Six Nations Triple Crown, a historic tour win in New Zealand, the top of the global rankings and victory over world champions South Africa this year.He was previously named World Rugby’s player of the year in 2018 but, ahead of Saturday’s autumn finale in Dublin, said he is more interested in...
SkySports
Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final
Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
BBC
Watch the goals as Scotland defeat Venezuela, including Deyna Castellanos' stunner
Kelly Clark and Claire Emslie netted for Scotland in a 2-1 win, with Deyna Castellanos also scoring a stunning goal for Venezuela.
Steve Clarke left with mixed feelings after Scotland lose friendly to Turkey
Steve Clarke admits it was a mixed night for his Scotland side who lost 2-1 to Turkey in their friendly in Diyarbikar.Defender Ozan Kabak took advantage of slack marking in the visitors’ penalty area to head in the opener five minutes from half-time after earlier hitting the bar and then attacker Cengiz Under added a second with a fine finish four minutes after the break.The Scots were struggling but midfielder John McGinn reduced the deficit in the 61st minute with a fine run and drive and that brought them to life, although they could not get the leveller, resulting in...
BBC
England v New Zealand: All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith says 'there is no better test'
All Blacks great Aaron Smith says "there is no better test" than facing England at Twickenham, adding it is a fixture that "gets the blood going". The two sides meet on Saturday for only the third time in eight years. And Smith feels playing England on their home turf is...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England arrive in Qatar ready for 'pinnacle of world football'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England arrived in Qatar on Tuesday night ahead of the...
Australia's $800million FIFA World Cup problem: Staggering figures prove just how far Aussies lag behind their French opponents as first game in Qatar looms
If you needed proof of the massive David versus Goliath challenge facing the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup, look no further than a quick comparison of pay packets the Aussie players take home compared to the star-studded French side they are aiming to upset. Australia were dealt a cruel...
BBC
UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams
Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
BBC
Pakistan v Ireland: Hosts win by six wickets to level three-match T20 series at 1-1
Ireland 118-7 (17 overs): Hunter 36, Prendergast 20; Dar 2-19, Sandhu 2-21 Pakistan 121-4 (16 overs): Javeria 35, Dar 28, Naseem 25. Pakistan beat Ireland by six wickets in a rain-hit low-scoring T20 match between the sides in Lahore to level the three-match series at 1-1. The match was reduced...
Sporting News
Erasmus' unforgettable 'tackies' introduction to Lukhanyo Am
Rassie Erasmus has paid tribute to the determination of Springboks talisman Lukhanyo Am to succeed in rugby, emerging from humble beginnings to this week being included on the four-man shortlist for the 2022 World Rugby player of the year award. The soon-to-be 29-year-old hasn’t played since injuring his knee playing against Australia in The Rugby Championship in August.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales' big send-off from kids and rugby
Hundreds of excited schoolchildren and the national rugby team have given Wales a huge send-off as they head to the football World Cup in Qatar. The team were greeted by a large crowd of youngsters in the stands at the Cardiff City Stadium for their last training session before flying out.
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Turkey v Scotland: 'Important test' as Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay is lined up to debut for Steve Clarke's side
Venue: Diyarbakir Stadyumu, Diyarbakir Date: Wednesday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW, Extra & Digital, live text on BBC Sport online. Scotland take on Turkey on Wednesday in the hope that a friendly examination in a testing environment will stand them in good...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Reaching last 16 would be an achievement for Wales - Ian Rush
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Ian Rush believes Wales will have "done very well" if...
UK and Ireland officially submit bid to UEFA to host Euro 2028 – here are the stadiums
The Euro 2028 bid includes 14 stadiums from across the five nations involved
World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad
World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
BBC
UK Snooker Championship 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan & Tom Ford into quarter-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Ronnie O'Sullivan swept into the last eight of the UK Championship with an emphatic 6-0 victory over China's Zhou Yuelong. Zhou only reached double figures in...
BBC
UK Championship 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Matthew Stevens to reach second round
World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan says he feels "unbreakable" because he treats snooker as "insignificant". The Englishman, 46, was speaking after winning through to the second round of the UK Championship in York. The seven-time UK champion scored two centuries and two 90 breaks in a 6-2 victory over Wales' Matthew...
Yardbarker
Arsenal international roundup – Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead in tip top form (Women)
International update: Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord scores twice for the Matildas! By Michelle. Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord continued her fine scoring form on international duty as she scored twice in a huge victory for the Matildas. Foord was also awarded Player of the Match for her fantastic display for Australia...
