Leon Studamire
3d ago

Refs save LSU BUT SEASON NOT OVERLOOK OUT rank teams 1-5 cause the REFS CAN PUT ALABAMA BACK IN IT LIKE THEY SAVE LSU LOL 😂. ROLL TIDE 🌊🌊🌊

tdalabamamag.com

ESPN updates Alabama football College Football Playoff chances

Alabama football’s current chances to make the College Football Playoff are low, but the Crimson Tide still have better chances than LSU, USC and Utah with two games remaining, according to ESPN. The Crimson Tide are 8-2 ahead of their matchup with Austin Peay this weekend, and they are...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up

The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 65-55 road win over South Alabama

No. 18 Alabama led throughout in its first road game of the year, rolling past South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points for the Crimson Tide, which is now 3-0. Isaiah Moore scored a game-high 20 to lead the Jaguars, who fall to 1-2.
MOBILE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama trolls Ole Miss with latest game poster after Week 11 road win

Alabama ensured it wouldn’t suffer a rare 2-game in-season losing streak and its first 3-loss season since 2010 with a victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. The Crimson Tide, who lost in overtime to LSU a week prior, ran their winning streak to 7 straight games against the Rebels. That’s after losing 2 in a row to them in 2014 and 2015. Nick Saban also ran his record to 4-0 against Lane Kiffin.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stephen A. Smith insists Alabama 'will be back next year'

Stephen A. Smith insists that Alabama will not be down for long. The Crimson Tide have had a fantastic season by any other team’s standards. But not to Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide are a 1-loss team at worst most years, to be out of the SEC West race entirely by Week 10 is just not something they are used to.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Is Not Happy With Alabama Fans

It's not often that Alabama finds itself on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff picture. But with two losses and nearly a third this past Saturday, some fans are calling for changes to Nick Saban's coaching staff. Something that SEC Network analyst Chris Doering says is ridiculous.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Are Class 7A semifinal rematches becoming a little too familiar?

This is an opinion piece. It’s pretty easy to see where the power continues to reside in Class 7A. For the sixth straight season, Hoover and Thompson will meet in the state semifinals in the north. It’s no wonder that, in an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted it the best current high school rivalry.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron

Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3

THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
