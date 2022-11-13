Read full article on original website
Leon Studamire
3d ago
Refs save LSU BUT SEASON NOT OVERLOOK OUT rank teams 1-5 cause the REFS CAN PUT ALABAMA BACK IN IT LIKE THEY SAVE LSU LOL 😂. ROLL TIDE 🌊🌊🌊
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN updates Alabama football College Football Playoff chances
Alabama football’s current chances to make the College Football Playoff are low, but the Crimson Tide still have better chances than LSU, USC and Utah with two games remaining, according to ESPN. The Crimson Tide are 8-2 ahead of their matchup with Austin Peay this weekend, and they are...
New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up
The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
Rewinding Alabama’s 65-55 road win over South Alabama
No. 18 Alabama led throughout in its first road game of the year, rolling past South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points for the Crimson Tide, which is now 3-0. Isaiah Moore scored a game-high 20 to lead the Jaguars, who fall to 1-2.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama trolls Ole Miss with latest game poster after Week 11 road win
Alabama ensured it wouldn’t suffer a rare 2-game in-season losing streak and its first 3-loss season since 2010 with a victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. The Crimson Tide, who lost in overtime to LSU a week prior, ran their winning streak to 7 straight games against the Rebels. That’s after losing 2 in a row to them in 2014 and 2015. Nick Saban also ran his record to 4-0 against Lane Kiffin.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stephen A. Smith insists Alabama 'will be back next year'
Stephen A. Smith insists that Alabama will not be down for long. The Crimson Tide have had a fantastic season by any other team’s standards. But not to Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide are a 1-loss team at worst most years, to be out of the SEC West race entirely by Week 10 is just not something they are used to.
College Football Analyst Is Not Happy With Alabama Fans
It's not often that Alabama finds itself on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff picture. But with two losses and nearly a third this past Saturday, some fans are calling for changes to Nick Saban's coaching staff. Something that SEC Network analyst Chris Doering says is ridiculous.
Look: Alabama Football's Message For Ole Miss Is Going Viral
Alabama got back in the win column when earning a 30-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. On Monday, the football team's Twitter account celebrated by posting a "game win poster." They took a shot at their opponent by placing "Reb L" behind the graphic. Get it? Like Rebels. Although...
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Kiffin wary of Ole Miss’ Saturday night date in Fayetteville
Ole Miss coming to Arkansas after frustrating loss to Alabama
tdalabamamag.com
Greg McElroy reacts to Bryce Young’s intense speech to the offense vs. Ole Miss
Last Saturday Alabama fans and players witnessed something that’s likely never been seen before. A visibly emotional Bryce Young. Following the conclusion of the first quarter against Ole Miss, Young rallied the offense together to have an intense discussion over the disappointing start to the game. The clip went...
‘It is just special:’ No. 1 Hoover, No. 3 Thompson set for Class 7A semifinal rematch
In an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted the Class 7A rivalry between Hoover and Thompson as the best in the state. It shouldn’t have been a surprise. The two Region 3 schools have played more than anyone in the last six years. The third-ranked Warriors (9-3) will travel...
Alabama Basketball Moves Up in AP, Coaches Polls
The Crimson Tide is one of six SEC teams ranked in the top-25.
Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville
The Rebels and Razorbacks will do battle on SEC Network this Saturday.
Are Class 7A semifinal rematches becoming a little too familiar?
This is an opinion piece. It’s pretty easy to see where the power continues to reside in Class 7A. For the sixth straight season, Hoover and Thompson will meet in the state semifinals in the north. It’s no wonder that, in an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted it the best current high school rivalry.
wbrc.com
Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron
Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
wvtm13.com
Former Bama running back Bo Scarbrough to return to the Birmingham Stallions for year two of the USFL
Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough will return to the USFL champions in spring 2023, the Birmingham Stallions have announced. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native, played a key role in the Stallions' run to a USFL Championship in 2022. He will once again play for Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz in 2023.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3
THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
‘It’s a dry forest’ with men throwing matches: A history of homicide in Birmingham
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. A new city built on coal and iron ore mining, steel mills and railroads, Birmingham was violent from its...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2