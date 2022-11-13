ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thieves rob Family Dollar at gunpoint in North Carolina, police say

By Rodney Overton
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a pair of thieves armed with guns robbed a Family Dollar store Saturday night.

The duo wore masks and entered the Family Dollar store at about 9:45 p.m. on 3110 Garner Road, according to an officer with the Raleigh Police Department.

The pair, a man and possibly a woman, “got away with an unknown amount of money,” police said.

After the robbery, they fled the area, but police said they are not sure if the duo ran from the scene or drove.

Police also said they did not know what direction the pair were headed after the robbery.

The Family Dollar is located in south Raleigh just a few blocks south of Interstate 40.

No one was injured.

Comments / 12

Charles Ross
3d ago

We are going to be needing some angels to be standing by when somebody wants to suddenly do wrong. Give them a divine surprise.Shock of their lives.

Reply
8
Heisenberg
3d ago

imagine going to prison for 10-15 years for ANYTHING in a Dollar General store lmao.

Reply
12
Tommy Guns
3d ago

Why would anyone risk getting in trouble stealing from a Dollar store, where there's only a dollar, lol.

Reply
4
 

