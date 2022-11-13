Read full article on original website
New BMW Vehicle Accessory Center opens in Spartanburg Co.
BMW is taking major strides in the technology industry, with all of it happening right here in the Upstate.
FOX Carolina
Upstate ministry offers winter supplies for those in need
The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. |. Upcountry History Museum is opening Nutcracker: The Exhibition on Saturday. Visitors can immerse themselves into the...
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
BMW announces new facility at Upstate plant
Another move forward has been in announced in a major auto maker’s expansion here in the Upstate. BMW North America has officially opened their brand new Vehicle Accessories Center on their campus in Greer.
Police hold donation drive for Spartanburg Humane Society through Dec 13
Spartanburg Police holds donation drive to benefit Spartanburg Humane Society through Dec 13
WYFF4.com
Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say
GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties: Greer buys property for fire station
The city of Greer has closed on a parcel of land intended for a new fire station. The city purchased the approximately 4.5 acres of land for $910,000 and closed on the agreement on Nov. 3. The land parcel is located adjacent to current city property at the corner of Suber Road and Chick Springs Road.
Firefighters respond to dumpster fire in Spartanburg
The North Spartanburg Fire Department was called on Wednesday to respond to a fire near a business in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Rent increases with evictions, Upstate tenants and resources feel costs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent study finds millions of Americans are behind on their rent payments and nearly a quarter of renters in some states are having trouble keeping up. According to MyEListing, South Carolina is one of 10 states with the most people falling behind. But this is just the tip of a bigger iceberg. The cost of housing is an issue for buyers, renters, the social services non-profits, stake holders and counties.
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
Deputies seek 2 missing teens in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for two teenagers with medical conditions who ran away from a group home. Deputies said 16-year-old Ayden Middleton and 15-year-old Delilah Wagner were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Venice Group Home on South Industrial Drive in Simpsonville. Deputies described […]
wspa.com
Nightclub harvests body heat from dancers
Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s. Residents voice concerns about proposed...
FOX Carolina
Rocking out through a diagnosis: an Upstate woman's medical battle
Greenville County approves increased road fee, councilman talks future tax plans. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer...
Deputies recover vehicles, seize multiple guns in Greenville Co.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office conducted a recent investigation that has led to multiple stolen items.
Child rescued from well in the Upstate
A child was rescued from a well Monday afternoon in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
greenville.com
Visual Comfort & Co. Establishing Upstate Operations; $62 Million Investment and 125 New Jobs Expected
Visual Comfort & Co., a resource of signature designer lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, has announced plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County. The project will result in a $62 million investment and create 125 new jobs over the next five years. Known for partnering with some of...
Proposed lane reduction in Greer could help reduce crashes on W. Poinsett St.
A proposed project in Greer could reduce the number of lanes along West Poinsett Street near downtown.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for man last seen at motel in Anderson 2 months ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen at a motel two months ago. Matthew B. Bowers was last seen at the Americas Best Value Inn on Clemson Boulevard on Sept. 15, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said...
