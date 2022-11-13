Report: Colts top execs tried (and failed) to talk Jim Irsay out of hiring Jeff Saturday as head coach

Read full article on original website
Ex-Colts coach Frank Reich puts $1.9 million Indianapolis home up for sale five days after firing
Former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich put his $1.9 million home on North Illinois Street up for sale just five days after the team fired him and brought in former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach. According to records from MIBOR, the 7,848-square-foot home owned by...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Jim Irsay sends message to critics after Colts’ surprise win
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is certainly feeling vindicated after his team managed a surprising victory Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders. Irsay has been criticized in many quarters for naming Jeff Saturday as his interim head coach despite Saturday having never coached above the high school level. For at least one game, that did not matter, as Saturday won his interim debut 25-20 over the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Colts play-caller Parks Frazier on first game, and win, in new role: 'Everything just felt natural to me'
The Indianapolis Colts have been the subject of many discussions, and criticisms over the last week after hiring former player Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach following the Frank Reich firing. Saturday had no NFL or college coaching experience, so numerous players, coaches and fans across the league were confused about the move.
Bills QB Allen concedes turnovers result of him pressing
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen acknowledges his recent rash of turnovers are, in part, the result of him pressing too much to make a play
Giants QB Jones willing to let Barkley have the spotlight
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones isn't lobbying for a bigger role in the offense after spending most of last week handing off to Saquon Barkley
WHIO Dayton
Mike McDaniel has been lights out, 2023 QB class has not, and dear god Raiders
Welcome to this week's Four Verts column. We're living in the present and the future as the NFL moves past the midway point and really starts to hunker down for playoff pushes. Josh McDaniels lost to Jeff Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back, Mike McDaniel might just be the best play-caller in the entire NFL and the 2023 quarterback class has some prominent questions to answer.
