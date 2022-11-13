Report: Colts top execs tried (and failed) to talk Jim Irsay out of hiring Jeff Saturday as head coach

Welcome to this week's Four Verts column. We're living in the present and the future as the NFL moves past the midway point and really starts to hunker down for playoff pushes. Josh McDaniels lost to Jeff Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back, Mike McDaniel might just be the best play-caller in the entire NFL and the 2023 quarterback class has some prominent questions to answer.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO