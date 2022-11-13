ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Young athletes show of their acrobatic skills during Ninja Games in Westfield Sunday

By Michael Van Schoik
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbgSH_0j9KBACF00

WESTFIELD, Ind. – In a battle of vigorous stunts and acrobatic moves, dozens of young athletes and hundreds of adults gathered for NinjaCon this weekend.

The action-packed event took place at a new gymnasium in Westfield, which houses the global headquarters for NinjaZone. This weekend’s competition brought together more than 90 NinjaZone coaches from around the country and Canada. On Sunday, dozens of kids took their skills to the mat.

NinjaZone founder Casey Wright said it all started back in 2015 right here in the Indianapolis area, now spreading to more than 300 gyms worldwide.

“We started it because boys didn’t have a place to really move their bodies enough at a young age,’ Wright said. “And now it’s grown for boys and girls, but it’s a place to learn coordination, flips, tricks, and just a place to do cool mazing moves.”

NinjaZone is a “fusion” of character-building, gymnastics, parkour, whole-body movement, confidence-building, and obstacle training.

“Now that [NinjaZone] has grown, we need to train the coaches how to teach the kids,” Wright said. “So we’ve had more than 90 coaches come here to learn, get better, and compete.”

Spence Clapp is a NinjaZone coach in the area. He now trains hundreds of little Ninjas but also had the chance to participate in American Ninja Warrior Season 10 a few years back. He said he has had a passion for martial arts and acrobatics since a very young age.

“It ended up being something I never imagined and ended up being even more special being on American Ninja Warrior,” Clapp said. “Being able to share my dream with the next generation, it’s been really special for me.”

NinjaZone coaches and competition organizers said Sunday’s event was a good chance to help kids direct their focus, conquer obstacles, and work to achieve their goals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 165 – 2022-23 Purdue Wrestling

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue Wrestling has begun it’s 2022-23 campaign. Now in his ninth season leading the program, Head Coach Tony Ersland looks to build on last season’s success and continue pushing the program to the next level. On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
lhsmagpie.com

Boys Swim Team Concerned About Numbers After First Official Practice

Across the state of Indiana, boys swimmers were officially allowed to jump into the swimming pool on Nov. 7 to kick off their season. The Berries are entering the season with high expectations after placing eighth overall at last year’s IHSAA Warsaw Sectional. Junior Jake Fincher placed eighth in the 50-yard free with a time of 24.56. Senior Connor Shannon placed twelfth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1.06.96.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Athlete of the Week: Fishers High School senior grows as leader, on and off field

Fishers High School senior running back Carson Dunn finds it easy to pinpoint his largest area of improvement. “The biggest improvement I made was becoming the very best version of myself as a leader,” Dunn said. “I grew so much as a vocal and passionate leader. My goal every day was to have everyone on the same page, fighting for the same goals.”
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Parks Frazier to make debut calling plays for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – When CBS4/FOX59 first introduced fans to Parks Frazier, he was assistant to the head coach, helping Frank Reich with practice plans and making the play-call sheets. He had one goal. “Be an NFL head coach,” Frazier said in 2018. “We’ll see. Obviously, there’s not many of them. It’s very hard to become one. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business

If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Holmes, Berger lead No. 12 Hoosiers past No. 11 Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger had double-doubles, five Indiana players scored in double figures, and the No. 12 Hoosiers defeated No. 11 Tennessee 79-67 on Monday night. Holmes had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Berger added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Hoosiers (3-0). Tennessee-native Chloe Moore-McNeil […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Sustainability paramount for Colts, Jeff Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – A memorable Sunday in Las Vegas came with a sobering challenge. Do it again. That’s life in the NFL’s fast lane. Regardless what happened one week – during normal times or the abnormal days leading up to the meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders – it’s imperative to turn the page and refocus […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville actor lands dream gig

Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

For Colts and Jeff Saturday, a storybook finish in Vegas

INDIANAPOLIS – What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. We seriously doubt that’s going to be possible. Matter of fact, it’s downright impossible. Not after the Indianapolis Colts did the improbable Sunday against the Raiders at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Not after they regrouped as an organization following a tumultuous, emotional week that saw: *beloved […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Butler falls to Penn State after Pickett’s triple-double

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points, distributed 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds as Penn State beat Butler 68-62 on Monday night. Pickett’s effort marked only the second triple-double in Nittany Lions history. On March 16, 1998, Calvin Booth scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 10 shots in a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Current Publishing

ABC Prep Academy trains students for construction jobs

Associated Builders and Contractors Commercial Construction Prep Academy students received hands-on training with forklifts earlier this month. The Fishers construction prep academy, which offers a two-year credited program designed to teach students commercial construction trades, held demonstrations Nov. 1-3 at the campus at 11837 Technology Dr. “This is a moneymaker,”...
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy