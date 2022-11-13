ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
List of shelters in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As temperatures continue to drop in Louisiana, individuals who lack adequate housing will be in need of shelter from dangerously cold weather. Resources for shelter, food, and clothing are listed below. Ascension Parish. At this time, there are no official homeless shelters in Ascension...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Krewe of Endymion parade route in Mid-City New Orleans announced

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans super krewe Endymion has announced its parade route for 2023, including a special announcement that it will return to its traditional path through Mid-City. In a statement released on Monday (Nov. 14), krewe organizers announced the parade will start at Orleans Avenue and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New cat rescue center opens in Gonzales

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local pet rescue owner will open a new center after finding success in giving cats a forever home. Jonathan Henriques, the founder of Rescue Alliance has been rescuing cats since July 2019. Henriques told BRProud that Rescue Alliance has facilitated almost 500 adoptions for just 2022 and over 1,100 since 2019.
GONZALES, LA
Pedestrian struck, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police were on-scene of a crash in downtown New Orleans that left one person dead after they were struck by a tow truck Monday (Nov. 14 morning). The New Orleans Police Department reports that shortly before 9 a.m., a flat-bed tow truck was traveling north at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets. As the truck was making a left-hand turn, police say a male victim was attempting to cross Poydras street when he was struck by the moving vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOPD officer on leave after shooting near Caesars Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An officer with the New Orleans Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after shooting a suspect near the Caesars Superdome on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. We’re told the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday when police say the suspect was “occupying space” near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Woman injured in shooting outside of Ascension Parish gas station

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was injured in a shooting outside of an Ascension Parish gas station Tuesday evening, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman was struck by gunfire at a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10 and deputies say she somehow made her way to a hospital where she received medical care for her injuries.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Louisiana man jailed on felony drug charges

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Garland Jones, 39, of Napoleonville, 227 days after he was was supposed to show up in court and face a drug charge. Prior to his capture, Jones had a warrant out on his name for...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Labadieville man arrested for battery, APSO says

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man on felony charges. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of Pelican Street. The call described Onre Batiste, 33, of Labadieville, was causing a disturbance and was allegedly armed.
LABADIEVILLE, LA

