Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
List of shelters in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As temperatures continue to drop in Louisiana, individuals who lack adequate housing will be in need of shelter from dangerously cold weather. Resources for shelter, food, and clothing are listed below. Ascension Parish. At this time, there are no official homeless shelters in Ascension...
Krewe of Endymion parade route in Mid-City New Orleans announced
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans super krewe Endymion has announced its parade route for 2023, including a special announcement that it will return to its traditional path through Mid-City. In a statement released on Monday (Nov. 14), krewe organizers announced the parade will start at Orleans Avenue and...
Louisiana man facing possible jail time and fine after illegally harvesting alligator, LDWF says
ST CHARLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were recently out and about on the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway at a time when it was illegal to hunt alligators. On Monday, November 7, “Agents cited Daniel Duzac, 29, of Metairie, for taking...
Deputies find Texas woman wanted for August hit-and-run injuring one hiding in closet
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Cranisha Henry, 21, of Houston, Texas was found hiding in a closet in a Labadieville home by deputies and arrested on Sunday, Nov. 13.
New cat rescue center opens in Gonzales
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local pet rescue owner will open a new center after finding success in giving cats a forever home. Jonathan Henriques, the founder of Rescue Alliance has been rescuing cats since July 2019. Henriques told BRProud that Rescue Alliance has facilitated almost 500 adoptions for just 2022 and over 1,100 since 2019.
Pedestrian struck, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police were on-scene of a crash in downtown New Orleans that left one person dead after they were struck by a tow truck Monday (Nov. 14 morning). The New Orleans Police Department reports that shortly before 9 a.m., a flat-bed tow truck was traveling north at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets. As the truck was making a left-hand turn, police say a male victim was attempting to cross Poydras street when he was struck by the moving vehicle.
NOPD officer on leave after shooting near Caesars Superdome
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An officer with the New Orleans Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after shooting a suspect near the Caesars Superdome on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. We’re told the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday when police say the suspect was “occupying space” near...
Duo arrested in connection with separate thefts from Ulta Beauty in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing again from Ulta Beauty in Juban Crossing. Chaquita Spikes, 45, Kenner and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans were taken into custody on Tuesday, November 15. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the...
Man found dead on New Orleans train tracks had been shot multiple times, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation began on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after New Orleans police say a man originally appearing to have been struck by a train was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The New Orleans Police Department announced the location of the unidentified man’s body shortly after...
Ascension nonprofit requests assistance in helping non-housed people during cold weather
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit in Ascension Parish says it’s overwhelmed by the number of individuals who are calling to ask for help in finding a warm place to stay during the cold winter nights. Heaven’s Care is the small organization that links people in need with...
Woman injured in shooting outside of Ascension Parish gas station
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was injured in a shooting outside of an Ascension Parish gas station Tuesday evening, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman was struck by gunfire at a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10 and deputies say she somehow made her way to a hospital where she received medical care for her injuries.
Louisiana man jailed on felony drug charges
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Garland Jones, 39, of Napoleonville, 227 days after he was was supposed to show up in court and face a drug charge. Prior to his capture, Jones had a warrant out on his name for...
Labadieville man arrested for battery, APSO says
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man on felony charges. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of Pelican Street. The call described Onre Batiste, 33, of Labadieville, was causing a disturbance and was allegedly armed.
LPSO looking to ID person of interest in connection with recent theft from retailer
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help. Do you recognize the person and or vehicle seen in the photos below?. Images courtesy of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO thinks that the unidentified person could be riding around in the vehicle pictured...
