NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police were on-scene of a crash in downtown New Orleans that left one person dead after they were struck by a tow truck Monday (Nov. 14 morning). The New Orleans Police Department reports that shortly before 9 a.m., a flat-bed tow truck was traveling north at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets. As the truck was making a left-hand turn, police say a male victim was attempting to cross Poydras street when he was struck by the moving vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO