Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 31, 2022 through Nov. 6, 2022 there were 83 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. William A. Alvoid, age 37 of Owego,...
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Nov. 4, 2022, property located at Washburn Road, Lot 22, Town of Spencer, from Joan Seland, Cheryl Bishop and Bonnie Ann Bailey to William and Sherry Harvey for $30,000. On Nov. 4, 2022, property located at 761 Mount Pleasant Rd., Town of Nichols, from Corey and Candy Keefer to William and Donna Lindhorst for $320,000.
Adopt-a-Child Program underway in Tioga County
Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga has kicked off their annual Christmas gifting program for local children. The annual Adopt-a-Child program is helping over 200 kids in Tioga County this year, which is almost double the registration from last year. “We want to encourage our community to participate and to help...
Restaurant owner remembered
The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84. Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.
Tioga County Chamber to host Business After Hours event
The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours at Home Central Showroom and Design Center, located at 133 Central Ave. in Owego, from 5-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. Networking with business and community members is a hallmark of Business After Hours events. New members are encouraged...
O Tannenbaum lights up the holidays; raises funds for TCHS (Added photos!)
The 20th Annual O Tannenbaum Showcase and Silent Auction opened on Nov. 5 as one of the historical society’s most important events of the year, with the organization depending on the funding generated. For O Tannenbaum, trees, wreaths, and other items donated by the community are displayed throughout the...
Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week
Hi there, my name is Jessibell. They asked me to pose so you could see my fabulous tail, so what do you think? I know, I am fabulous all over, but my tail is really nice. You could see a better picture of my face on Maddie’s Meadows Facebook Page. I came from a colony of 16 cats, nine of which were kittens, located on Glenmary Drive.
KU Student Mary Ann Ganoung-Williams of Candor wins award at 2022 Graphis New Talent Annual Showcase
Kutztown University students in the Department of Communication Design won awards at the 2022 Graphis New Talent Annual Showcase, including Mary Ann Ganoung-Williams of Candor, N.Y. Ganoung-Williams won a Silver Award in the Graphis New Talent Showcase 2022 for her Focus on the Inside not the Outside series of five...
Voters cast their ballots in Tuesday’s election
The 2022 midterm elections held on Tuesday featured major races for state and federal offices, with local residents showing up to the polls to cast their votes. Tioga county had 18 polling places open for the public on Tuesday for this pivotal election that leaves the House and Senate Control up for grabs, although the race remained too tight at the time of this reporting to determine the final outcome.
