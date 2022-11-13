gangs and criminals will never turn in their guns like drug addicts will never volunteer to go to rehab you fool. The writer must be an alt'left thinker.
114 was a useless waste of tax payers money. It would have better spent on , I don't know, maybe enforcing the existing laws. Criminals don't worry about getting background checks. The dems are just getting a database of who's house to raid first when they start disarming America so they can bring in their socialist dream.
If Democrats addressed drunk driving the same way they do about guns they will take cars away from everybody so drunk drivers couldn't use them.
Comments / 106