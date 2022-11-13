ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Christopher Redwine
3d ago

gangs and criminals will never turn in their guns like drug addicts will never volunteer to go to rehab you fool. The writer must be an alt'left thinker.

sam
3d ago

114 was a useless waste of tax payers money. It would have better spent on , I don't know, maybe enforcing the existing laws. Criminals don't worry about getting background checks. The dems are just getting a database of who's house to raid first when they start disarming America so they can bring in their socialist dream.

Mr Always Right
3d ago

If Democrats addressed drunk driving the same way they do about guns they will take cars away from everybody so drunk drivers couldn't use them.

Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Ballot Measure 114

As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Washington Examiner

Why Oregon residents may elect the first non-Democratic governor in 40 years

The Oregon governor’s race usually garners little attention from outside the state. The election of a liberal Democrat is normally so predictable. The Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, appears to be in a dead heat with the Democrat , Tina Kotek. Polls indicate both drawing about 39% of the electorate, with Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator running as an independent, capturing about 14%. The last time a Republican won the Oregon governor’s race was 1982, when incumbent Vic Atiyeh was elected to a second term with 62% of the vote. Since then, the demographics of the state have changed. Virtually all statewide races are now won by Democrats, and the party has had a lock on both chambers of the state legislature since 2012.
OREGON STATE
WXYZ

Marijuana is on the ballot in 5 states

More states could soon join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana is legal. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will vote in the midterms on whether to amend their constitutions to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years and older. Maryland and Missouri are tying recreational...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed.
OREGON STATE
CBS News

2022 Oregon governor's race: Tina Kotek vs. Christine Drazan

While typically considered a liberal stronghold, the Oregon governor's race has shaped up to be a competitive contest between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and independent Betsy Johnson. Democrats have occupied the governor's mansion in Oregon since 1987, and President Biden won the state by 16 percentage points in...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Supermajority slips away from Oregon Senate Democrats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Democrats’ supermajority hold over the Oregon Senate will come to an end in the next legislative session. Based on projections from the Associated Press, there will be at least 12 Republican Senators and one Independent Senator among the lawmakers. This means Democrats cannot hold three-fifths of the positions, which is required for a supermajority.
OREGON STATE
