cryptobriefing.com
FTX Fraud: Who Are Sam Bankman-Fried's Biggest Victims?
The collapse of FTX is already going down as one of the most severe crypto-related frauds in history. Over the course of a week, Sam Bankman-Fried's carefully-curated empire was shattered along with his reputation. While it's not know how many have been hurt by the scam, we do know who...
cryptobriefing.com
Vitalik Buterin Will Help Binance Prove Its Reserves, CZ Says
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has reiterated the importance of transparency in the cryptocurrency industry following FTX's collapse. He has confirmed that Vitalik Buterin will create a “proof-of-reserves” protocol that will initially be tested by Binance. Zhao explained that Binance operates in a different way to...
FTX crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried subject of new book by Michael Lewis
Bestselling author Michael Lewis, whose books include The Big Short and Flash Boys, is writing about the former boss of the failed cryptocurrency exchange for his next book. FTX, which was the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange, filed for bankruptcy in the US last week. Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, also resigned as chief executive.
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Villains Chime In as SBF’s Empire Collapses. Nobody Wants to Hear It
Su Zhu, Do Kwon, and Kyle Davies have reemerged to criticize the newest member of the failed founders' club. Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud arguably dwarfs that of most other crypto scammers combined. Nevertheless, the crypto space is not looking on either of the three pariahs any more favorably. 2022 has seen...
cryptobriefing.com
FTX Contagion: Genesis and Gemini Hit in Crypto Chaos
Genesis has paused its crypto lending business, citing “extreme market dislocation” caused by FTX's collapse. Crypto exchange Gemini has also halted withdrawals from its Earn program. The news of the FTX contagion has weighed on the crypto market. Genesis Global Capital has temporarily suspended redemptions and new loan...
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Traders Are Flocking to DeFi After FTX Exchange Implosion
The decentralized futures platform GMX has seen an increase in use following the collapse of FTX. Last week, GMX registered a new all-time daily high trading volume of $1.17 billion. Other decentralized trading platforms, such as the Polygon-based Gains Network, have also increased in popularity. GMX trading volume has hit...
cryptobriefing.com
Sei Network Unpacked: Testing the New Layer 1 Ahead of Its Token Airdrop
Sei Network is an upcoming DeFi-focused Layer-1 blockchain built on Cosmos. It hopes to become a “decentralized Nasdaq” by offering fast transaction execution speeds of 300 to 400 milliseconds. Testnet users will receive SEI tokens for their contributions to the network when it goes live on mainnet. Sei...
cryptobriefing.com
FTX Fallout Continues: Visa Dumps FTX, BlockFi Still Suspended, Crypto.com Skirts a Bank Run
Visa has announced that it will break off its partnership with FTX following the exchange's collapse. Elsewhere, BlockFi said that it will continue to suspend withdrawals due to its exposure to FTX. Finally, Crypto.com saw high withdrawals this weekend due to concern around an erroneous transaction. The fallout from the...
cryptobriefing.com
Why Was Cosmos Hub’s ATOM 2.0 Proposal Rejected?
A hotly contested vote saw the Cosmos Hub community rejecting the proposal to implement the ATOM 2.0 whitepaper. 37.99% of the tokens voted “NoWithVeto,” signaling strong pushback from the community. The proposal caused controversy over its revamped tokenomics and desire to implement multiple complex new tools all at...
