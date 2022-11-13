ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

College Football Playoff Predictions Week 12: TCU’s Win Over Texas Solidifies Their Place at the Top Table

By Oliver Hodgkinson
profootballnetwork.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss

The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list. The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Former Alabama star bashes team over down season

The standards at Alabama are so high that a two-loss season is regarded as unacceptable. Just ask former running back Bo Scarbrough. Scarbrough, who won two titles in three seasons with the Crimson Tide between 2015 and 2017, was sharply critical of the 2022 team, accusing them of not being focused on winning titles.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Makes His Pick Between USC, Tennessee

No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 USC are two of the 9-1 teams on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. SEC analyst Paul Finebaum gave his prediction for these two teams during an appearance with ESPN's First Take on Wednesday. “I think they’re going to take Tennessee,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Three Virginia Football Players Killed in Senseless and Tragic Shooting

Three members of the University of Virginia football program have tragically and senselessly lost their lives following an on-campus shooting on Sunday night. In a news conference on Monday AM, linebacker D’Sean Perry and wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were confirmed as the three fatalities from a shooting that also left two others with varying injuries. While one of those players remains unknown, one has been identified as running back Mike Hollins.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
On3.com

Stetson Bennett is no longer a game manager: The Georgia Show

Stetson Bennett isn’t a ‘game manager’ anymore. The Georgia quarterback showed us something at Mississippi State over the weekend. Yes, he had two interceptions on the stat sheet. He probably could have had one more. But go back and watch the game. Those thread-the-needle throws to Kearis...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names Most Impressive Teams From Week 11

Following a week where most college football behemoths handled their business, Kirk Herbstreit gave recognition to less heralded programs. The color commentator and College GameDay analyst highlighted his top team performances from Week 11. For the most part, he eschewed the usual suspects expected to dominate on a weekly basis.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit

Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State. Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false. "Lol...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Releases New College Football Power Rankings Top 25

ESPN has updated its college football power rankings top 25 following Week 11 of the 2022 regular season. Following Week 11 of the 2022 regular season, the Worldwide Leader updated its power rankings top 25 poll. The Worldwide Leader has Georgia at No. 1, with Ohio State coming in at...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy