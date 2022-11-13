College Football Playoff Predictions Week 12: TCU’s Win Over Texas Solidifies Their Place at the Top Table

Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss
The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list. The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.
College Football Playoff rankings released after Week 11
The College Football Playoff rankings have been released following Week 11. The Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 1 with only two weeks to go in the regular season. Week 11 proved to be another exciting weekend of college football. The top contenders — Georgia,. , Ohio State, TCU and Michigan...
College football bowl predictions: Playoff, New Year's Six picks in Week 12
With just two weeks of the regular season left, the important conference and College Football Playoff races are starting to get clearer. At the top, we have four undefeated teams, but are guaranteed to finish with at least one fewer, as Ohio State and Michigan are set to renew their rivalry in the ...
Former Alabama star bashes team over down season
The standards at Alabama are so high that a two-loss season is regarded as unacceptable. Just ask former running back Bo Scarbrough. Scarbrough, who won two titles in three seasons with the Crimson Tide between 2015 and 2017, was sharply critical of the 2022 team, accusing them of not being focused on winning titles.
Look: Alabama Football's Message For Ole Miss Is Going Viral
Alabama got back in the win column when earning a 30-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. On Monday, the football team's Twitter account celebrated by posting a "game win poster." They took a shot at their opponent by placing "Reb L" behind the graphic. Get it? Like Rebels. Although...
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Paul Finebaum Makes His Pick Between USC, Tennessee
No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 USC are two of the 9-1 teams on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. SEC analyst Paul Finebaum gave his prediction for these two teams during an appearance with ESPN's First Take on Wednesday. “I think they’re going to take Tennessee,”...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
profootballnetwork.com
Three Virginia Football Players Killed in Senseless and Tragic Shooting
Three members of the University of Virginia football program have tragically and senselessly lost their lives following an on-campus shooting on Sunday night. In a news conference on Monday AM, linebacker D’Sean Perry and wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were confirmed as the three fatalities from a shooting that also left two others with varying injuries. While one of those players remains unknown, one has been identified as running back Mike Hollins.
Gus Malzahn gives classy response to question about former team Auburn
Gus Malzahn was the head coach at Auburn for eight seasons before being fired after going 6-4 in 2020. He has since moved on to UCF, where he is 8-2 this season and 17-6 overall in two seasons there. Though Malzahn could harbor some ill feelings towards Auburn for firing...
Stetson Bennett is no longer a game manager: The Georgia Show
Stetson Bennett isn’t a ‘game manager’ anymore. The Georgia quarterback showed us something at Mississippi State over the weekend. Yes, he had two interceptions on the stat sheet. He probably could have had one more. But go back and watch the game. Those thread-the-needle throws to Kearis...
Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report Ahead of Trip to Kentucky.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discussed the status of Javon Bullard and others in his press conference on Monday, ahead of a trip to Kentucky.
College Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Saturday
Gary Danielson didn't sound like his usual self during Saturday's Alabama-Ole Miss game. Danielson, who calls the top SEC game each week with Brad Nessler on CBS, had a bit of a raspy voice as he was battling an apparent illness, and fans of the sport were quick to notice it.
Kirk Herbstreit Names Most Impressive Teams From Week 11
Following a week where most college football behemoths handled their business, Kirk Herbstreit gave recognition to less heralded programs. The color commentator and College GameDay analyst highlighted his top team performances from Week 11. For the most part, he eschewed the usual suspects expected to dominate on a weekly basis.
No. 1 2023 Prospect Isaiah Collier Makes College Decision
The guard whittled his choices down to four schools.
Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit
Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State. Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false. "Lol...
ESPN Releases New College Football Power Rankings Top 25
ESPN has updated its college football power rankings top 25 following Week 11 of the 2022 regular season. Following Week 11 of the 2022 regular season, the Worldwide Leader updated its power rankings top 25 poll. The Worldwide Leader has Georgia at No. 1, with Ohio State coming in at...
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
