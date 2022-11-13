Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin
RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
fox13news.com
Dozens of bullet casings scattered near scene of deadly shooting in Ruskin neighborhood
RUSKIN, Fla. - A shooting near a basketball court in Ruskin left one person dead Monday night. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office sent deputies and investigators to Auburn Woods Lane near Trent Creek Drive, where houses surround a park with basketball courts, a community pool and the Cypress Creek Clubhouse.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Police officer uninjured after shooting incident
A Sarasota police officer shot a 71-year-old suspect after responding to a robbery call on Tuesday. The officer was uninjured. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are investigating the 10 a.m. incident near Fruitville and Beneva roads that began as a robbery call in a parking lot. The suspect, Robert...
Manatee County woman finds her own stolen car, ring of thieves
A Manatee county woman's quest to find a stolen item has helped police crackdown on a ring of thieves.
1 dead after Hillsborough County shooting: HCSO
One person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Bodycam video released of officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County
An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday morning after officials responded to reports of a robbery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
NBC 2
Charlotte County woman arrested for attempting to steal thousands in merchandise from multiple Walmarts
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Charlotte County was arrested after attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from multiple Walmarts in Collier County. Emily Sturgis, 46, drove from Port Charlotte with a partner to go shopping at Walmart in Collier County, according to the Collier...
4th person arrested after woman's body found burned in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has become the fourth person arrested for setting a body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley in August, according to an arrest affidavit. Martellish Hale was charged with abuse of a dead body — the same charge 64-year-old Julie Heltman Curran,...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: The kids are all right
Suspicion: A woman who claimed to hear noises as if someone was in her house prompted her sister to call law enforcement. Her sister said the woman thought noise was coming from the living room. When she went into the room to investigate she said she heard something upstairs, then stated because there is no upstairs she source of the noise was a mystery.
Fourth arrest made in case of burned body found in St. Pete alley
A fourth arrest was made after a burned body was found in a St. Petersburg alley earlier this year, according to officials.
Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 83-Year-Old Hillsborough County Man, Located Safe
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Silver Alert has been canceled as Mr. Rembert was located. He is safe and uninjured. A Silver Alert was been issued for an 83-year-old man missing out of Hillsborough County. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Herbert Rembert,
45-Year-Old Heather Ellis Has Been Located Safe
SARASOTA, Fla. – Heather Ellis has been located and is home safe, according to police. The Sarasota Police Department was asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing adult. Heather Ellis, 45, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near the 2500
North Port Police arrest 6 on unlicensed contractor charges, search for 3 more
North Port Police said an undercover operation on unlicensed contractors in the area after Hurricane Ian has netted multiple arrests, with more coming.
Mysuncoast.com
Troopers looking for hit-and-run driver after fatal crash
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for a driver who they say hit and killed a 63-year-old Port Charlotte man riding a bicycle Monday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol says at about 6:10 p.m., the man was traveling on a bicycle with a trailer north on Prineville Street, approaching Hineline Avenue.
WPTV
Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Tampa. Officials said Journee Belcher-Brinson was last seen Saturday in the area of the 2700 block of East 98th Avenue. Journee is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing 160...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed when she was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while trying to cross the street in Tampa, police said. Tampa police officers said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on N. 22nd Avenue in the area between E. Henry Avenue and E. Clifton Street. The driver reportedly told police the woman — who reportedly wasn't in a designated crosswalk — stepped into the car's path and didn't give the driver enough time to break and avoid hitting her.
fox13news.com
Missing Tampa girl found safe, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old girl from Tampa and police said she has since been found. The alert was issued Sunday and by Monday morning, police said she was found safe. No other information was provided, including what led up to...
Mysuncoast.com
Two injured in Manatee motorcycle crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a motorcycle driven by a 54-year-old Ruskin man, with a 53-year-old woman rising as a passenger, were heading south on U.S. 41, approaching 61st Street East at about 11:30 a.m.
Missing 12-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Authorities have located a 12-year-old Tampa girl who was reported missing on Saturday.
