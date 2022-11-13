ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

The Barrino who got away is reeled back in as new boys basketball coach at Shabazz

In the long, proud boys basketball history linking Newark Shabazz with the Barrino/Blackmon families, Nazzir Barrino is the one who got away. Though he grew up in the Brick City’s South Ward, Barrino did not attend Shabazz, like cousins Antonio and Alray Blackmon and Da’Shon Barrino, or like Nassir’s own father, Angelo Barrino. Nassir turned some ankles of kids who tried covering him as a playmaking grammar school point guard, and he broke some hearts back home when it was revealed he would attend Hudson Catholic for his freshman year in 2011-12.
Devils’ Lindy Ruff finally seeing results in N.J. – and says it’s starting ‘to feel like home’

Devils coach Lindy Ruff is used to instant success. When he took the Sabres job in 1997-98, he guided Buffalo’s core of Miroslav Satan, Alexei Zhitnik and Donald Audette to the Eastern Conference finals in his first year and three subsequent playoff appearances – including a Stanley Cup finals run – after that. When the Stars hired him in 2013-14, he led them to the playoffs in two of his four seasons.
How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten

The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
thesetonian.com

Seton Hall accused of contributing to flooding in local neighborhoods

Libre Jones and her husband moved to the Ivy Hill neighborhood in Newark — just steps from Seton Hall’s campus — in early 2021. While they couldn’t afford a home in South Orange, Ivy Hill offered proximity to the suburbs, a good school system, and a quiet, neighborly community.
Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars

A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
