Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IBO Recommendations Show How Staten Island Homeowners Could Reduce Their Property TaxesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The $2.7B Renovation of Newark Airport’s Terminal A (Photos)Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
29 Local Artists Showcased at Brand New $2.7B Terminal A at Newark AirportMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
The Emerald Ash Borer in Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
Mountain Lakes vs. Weequahic: North, Group 1 football semifinal preview
If it is true that we learn wisdom from failure much more than from success, then Weequahic may be the one wearing the wizard’s cap against Mountain Lakes when those two teams battle Saturday morning for the third time in the last 13 months. Weequahic overpowered Mountain Lakes, 22-8,...
No. 19 West Orange vs. No. 17 Passaic Tech: North, Group 5 football semifinal preview
This is Round 2 for Passaic Tech and West Orange in 2022, only this time with considerably more at stake and at least one significant addition to the cast. Passaic Tech edged the Mountaineers, 12-6, in that cross-divisional Super Football Conference game Sept. 16, though did so without having to face veteran West Orange quarterback Amir Stewart.
The Barrino who got away is reeled back in as new boys basketball coach at Shabazz
In the long, proud boys basketball history linking Newark Shabazz with the Barrino/Blackmon families, Nazzir Barrino is the one who got away. Though he grew up in the Brick City’s South Ward, Barrino did not attend Shabazz, like cousins Antonio and Alray Blackmon and Da’Shon Barrino, or like Nassir’s own father, Angelo Barrino. Nassir turned some ankles of kids who tried covering him as a playmaking grammar school point guard, and he broke some hearts back home when it was revealed he would attend Hudson Catholic for his freshman year in 2011-12.
No. 12 Caldwell vs. Westwood: North, Group 2 football semifinal preview
Westwood has been quite impressive by the numbers this season on the way to building an 11-0 record and winning the program’s sixth sectional title. Take, for example, the 3,030 rushing yards the Cardinals have amassed, or the staggering 36-5 margin of victory they have realized this season against those 11 opponents.
No. 15 Northern Highlands vs. No. 11 North Hunterdon: North, Group 4 football semifinal preview
If the script from last week translates into this weekend’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North, Group 4 state semifinals, we are in for a fireworks show between North Hunterdon, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 15 Northern Highlands. The Highlanders brought more sectional title heartbreak to then No....
essexnewsdaily.com
Former Irvington HS coach and IHS alum Darnell Grant leads West Orange HS football team to sectional title
IRVINGTON, NJ — Darnell Grant, a 1991 Irvington High School graduate and former IHS head football coach, guided the West Orange High School football team to its first-ever state sectional championship. West Orange, the No. 6 seed, defeated top-seeded and previously undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State...
Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Willingboro: South, Group 2 semifinal football preview
Willingboro started the 2022 season 1-5, losing four of those games by a combined 26 points. Rumson-Fair Haven started 0-2 and was outscored in those games 61-27.
Edison vs. No. 3 Toms River North: South, Group 5 semifinal football preview
Undefeated Toms River North, New Jersey’s highest scoring and highest ranked public school team (No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20), squares off against Edison -- the biggest giant slayer of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South/Central Football Playoffs --Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Cherokee High School in Marlton. Fans can watch...
N.J.’s Anthony Bowens, AEW’s 1st openly gay wrestling champ, chats before homecoming show
In the ring, Anthony Bowens screams at a decibel suitable only for professional wrestlers and jet engines. But as the Nutley native discusses his rise to fame — as one half of All Elite Wrestling tag team duo The Acclaimed, with Max Caster — a soft voice comes through over Zoom.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central though Week 11
The Big Central Conference has two teams still standing as the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament reaches the groups semifinals stage this weekend at Franklin and Cherokee high schools. A quick glance at the conference’s various statistical leaders listed below gives at least some indication as to why they have...
Out of prison and living in N.J., Book Richardson is coming for your (very young) hoops star
OAKS, Pa. — Emanuel Richardson, coach of the New York Gauchos, hurried inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center to meet his eighth-grade team at M.A.D.E in March, a middle school basketball tourney, on a recent Saturday. Two security guards stood at the door as parents paid $45 to watch their sons play on 14 courts composed of snap-in tiles.
Devils’ Lindy Ruff finally seeing results in N.J. – and says it’s starting ‘to feel like home’
Devils coach Lindy Ruff is used to instant success. When he took the Sabres job in 1997-98, he guided Buffalo’s core of Miroslav Satan, Alexei Zhitnik and Donald Audette to the Eastern Conference finals in his first year and three subsequent playoff appearances – including a Stanley Cup finals run – after that. When the Stars hired him in 2013-14, he led them to the playoffs in two of his four seasons.
How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten
The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
How Yankees’ deal with Anthony Rizzo improve chances with Aaron Judge | Klapisch
There were major developments in the Yankees universe on Tuesday – not that there’s any other kind during the Hot Stove season – but the fact that they drew a straight line to Aaron Judge merits an asterisk. Actually, make that two. First, Anthony Rizzo signed a...
shsnews.org
SHS Marching Band concludes season with outstanding performance at MetLife Stadium
Every year, the SHS Marching Band is invited to perform as an exhibition band at the US Bands competition. Bands from all over the country travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, to compete against other schools to be the top band. This night makes a memorable performance for...
thesetonian.com
Seton Hall accused of contributing to flooding in local neighborhoods
Libre Jones and her husband moved to the Ivy Hill neighborhood in Newark — just steps from Seton Hall’s campus — in early 2021. While they couldn’t afford a home in South Orange, Ivy Hill offered proximity to the suburbs, a good school system, and a quiet, neighborly community.
Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner hypes up highly-paid disappointment
NEW YORK — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner seems sold that Josh Donaldson’s poor offensive production was a blip and not the sign the third baseman is washed up at the plate. “Obviously,” Steinbrenner said, “he had an off year offensively. I don’t think that will last.”...
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0