NaperLights is set to return with bigger, brighter and more magical lights in downtown Naperville

chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland
Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
positivelynaperville.com
Remembering holiday experiences
It can be fun to think back about holiday experiences. I’ll always remember the blizzard that hit Naperville the day before Thanksgiving in 1975. I was the Purchasing Agent for the City of Naperville and the annual contract for snow removal had not been approved yet. I decided I could use the emergency contract provision and authorize hiring the company that had been helping clear streets in the past. The Department of Public Works was definitely encouraging me to make that decision. Who wants to be the Grinch who stopped families and friends from sharing Thanksgiving dinner?
positivelynaperville.com
Park District planning ahead for Santa’s visits to Naperville
Early registration recommended for Santa’s Naperville Workshop and Santa’s Hotline. Two popular Naperville Park District holiday events, Santa’s Naperville Workshop and Santa’s Hotline, will open registration in November. Santa’s Workshop registration begins November 1 and Santa’s Hotline registration begins November 28. Santa’s Naperville Workshop,...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm
Bring the family for a magical and memorable experience – just like visiting the North Pole! Blackberry Farm is a winter wonderland amid thousands of twinkling lights, festive holiday decorations and happy holiday music. Take a ride on the Holiday Express train – a charming tour around scenic Lake...
Odyssey Fun World’s New AMAZE Light Festival Kicks Off This Coming Friday
As Christmas beckons our beloved seasonal events have started returning, providing us all with a shining light during the Midwest’s notoriously mean winter. Already home to a handful of returning light shows and Christmas pop-ups, the new AMAZE Light Festival is coming back bigger and better after debuting inside Rosemont’s Impact Field stadium last season. This time the immersive holiday universe is filling the expansive Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park with “sparkle, music, food, dance, celebration, and wonder” starting this Friday, November 18th. Delighting people of all ages, AMAZE is pure holiday magic featuring a million twinkling lights inside various themed worlds. Guests can take in the wonder on a train ride, browse Sparky’s Sweet Shop or Zing’s Toyporium, and meet the lovable characters, Zing and Sparky, from the Amaze storybook, who bring the stage dancers, singers, and light show to life with their magic powers.
positivelynaperville.com
Are you gift shopping yet? Consider custom framing
Are you thinking about Christmas and holiday gifts yet? Colbert Custom Framing & Art Printing is! Stephanie Colbert Randall, 3rd generation owner, and her team are ready to create special artwork and custom framing to enjoy for a lifetime. Bring your items into Colbert’s and they will suggest excellent designs with creative solutions for your gift ideas.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
Bumper Cars on Ice coming to Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — This Christmas, you can trade in your ice skates for bumper cars at the Jack Frost Winter Village in Chicago. The Jack Frost Winter Village is an annual event at 1467 N. Elston Avenue, which announced on its Instagram account that it would be hosting Bumper Cars on Ice this year. […]
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?
It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Business Briefs: Burger King closes; Winter in Woodstock promotions; Die Cast site; Business Champion Awards
Holiday business promos for Winter in Woodstock This week marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Woodstock with the launch of the Legend of the Pickle Scavenger Hunt. […]
959theriver.com
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
positivelynaperville.com
WDSRA: Gratitude at this time of thanks and giving
Are you feeling it? As November rolls in, I can’t help but feel the abundance of gratitude being projected all around us. Maybe it’s because Thanksgiving is approaching. That is certainly a time to reflect on all the goodness in life and community. It could also be the start of the holiday season… a season that exudes joy.
wjol.com
Happy Tuesday: 1-3 Inches Of Snow
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until tonight although in Will County until noon. We could see 1 to 3 inches of snow and up 6 inches possible to north and east with Lake Effect snow.
positivelynaperville.com
Sales Focus – It’s Not November; It’s YES-vember
November has once again arrived. Always between October and December. It is a great time to be thankful for more reasons than there are stars in the heavens. Pam Cooper, my wife, and I own Naperville Senior Center Adult Day Services, at the corner of Ogden Avenue and Naper Boulevard. Since 2015, the NSC team has provided dozens of activities and exercises for our Members as well as peace of mind and coaching for caregivers.
WSPY NEWS
First Snow Today? Blame Village of Montgomery!
If snow greets you today, then blame the Village of Montgomery Board meeting Monday night. That’s because the board unanimously passed a resolution to use motor fuel tax funds to purchase more salt for its roads at a $21 per ton increase over last winter at $57 per ton.
Mobile Food Pantry at St. Mary Immaculate on 11/15
The Northern Illinois Food Bank will be bringing its mobile food pantry to St. Mary Immaculate Parish on Tuesday, November 15th from 4:30 PM until 6:30 PM CST. All of the food will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Please arrive at around 4 PM because the food will go quickly.
Barnes & Noble starts new chapter at Old Orchard in Skokie
The book store had been open for 27 years and amassed a devoted following. In a statement, the chain’s top official says that location had been the busiest of all Barnes & Noble stores but the building it occupied was outdated.
athleticbusiness.com
'What are you going to do with a facility that has three pools and a locker room?': Fitness Center's Announced Closure Frustrates Members
A fitness center in an Illinois city has announced that it will close at the end of the year, frustrating some residents and facility-goers, who say there's a lack of other options in the area. The Northwestern Medicine Fitness Center in Crystal Lake notified its members on Oct. 28 that...
Here’s when we expect to see snow start to fall
CHICAGO – The calendar may say fall, but Chicago is in for its first taste of winter Tuesday. The season’s first snowstorm is moving in, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6a on Tuesday and ending 6a Wednesday morning. Tom Skilling and the WGN weather team predict […]
blockclubchicago.org
Woodlawn Neighbors In Need Can ‘Shop’ For Free Food At Market Thursday Mornings
WOODLAWN — A free, weekly market offering food staples to South Side neighbors will wind down 2022 with two holiday markets in the coming weeks. The Free Food Market is held 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church’s Knox Hall, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. in Woodlawn. The market serves 120-150 people every week and limits waste by allowing recipients to pick up items they’ll actually enjoy, said market Director Gail Robinson.
