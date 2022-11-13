ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

Alabama school board votes to remove names of Confederate leaders from 2 buildings and rename them after civil rights figures

By Pocharapon Neammanee
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UllA_0j9K7ZuH00
The Bonnie Blue Flag, Confederate States of America

WilliamSherman / Getty Images

  • The Montgomery County Board of Education voted to rename two high schools to honor civil rights figures.
  • A board member who spoke with the community said they wanted to hear names that resonated with the demographics now.
  • According to the Alabama DOE, 80 percent of students in Montgomery are Black.

School board officials in Montgomery, Alabama, voted to remove the namesakes of confederate leaders and replace them with civil rights figures at two of their high schools.

After nine months of discussion, The Montgomery County Board of Education voted 5-2 in favor of Brown's recommendation of renaming two of their high schools to civil rights figures on Thursday, according to local news outlet WFSA .

"I'm glad we were able to put it on the table and move it forward so we can get this change going in a positive direction," Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown told the outlet.

According to the outlet, Robert E. Lee Highschool will become Dr. Percy Julian High School — swapping the Confederate general for the famed Black chemist.

The outlet noted that Jeff Davis High School will become JAG High School, an acronym for Judge Frank Johnson, Ralph Abernathy, and Robert Graetz. Johnson was a Black jurist who fought against segregation, Abernathy was a Black civil rights leader and Graetz was a local white pastor who helped the movement.

Brown's recommendation comes from a list of 10 suggested names compiled by an outside committee, according to WFSA .

Board member Lesa Keith told WFSA that names like "Freedom High School and Liberty Highschool" would have been less divisive.

"By naming something one color to another color, it's almost like we're trying to beat each other," Keith told WFSA. "If it were about unity, then the words "liberty" and "freedom" would have worked."

Board member Arica Watkins-Smith told the outlet that the community "wanted to hear names that really resonated with the demographics of people who are here now, to give our children pride."

According to the Alabama Department of Education , Montgomery County, almost 80 percent of students are Black.

"Our job is to make our spaces comfortable for our kids. Bottom line is we're going to make decisions based on what our kids needs may be, not necessarily on sentiment around whatever nostalgia may exist," Brown told WFSA.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 338

Anthony Losino
3d ago

understand I'm not white and totally disagree with taking away and or changing what has been for years! Create new but don't change history just for the soft pansies out there

Reply(33)
164
Lee Etta Pershing Hooper
3d ago

you can't change history even if you delete the names of confederate officers, followers or whoever. It happened. you should learn from it. And not repeat it. Instead of ignoring it.

Reply(18)
98
diamond hand
3d ago

first word Montgomery I quit reading,,nothing but rainbow woke dems in that hood that has no idea what Civil War was,,watch mark dice its true!

Reply(9)
39
Related
The Associated Press

Alabama's capital removes Confederate names from 2 schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two high schools in Alabama’s capital, a hub of the civil rights movement, will no longer bear the names of Confederate leaders. The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday voted for new names for Jefferson Davis High School and Robert E Lee High School, news outlets reported. Lee will become Dr. Percy Julian High School. Davis will become JAG High School, representing three figures of the civil rights movement: Judge Frank Johnson, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and the Rev. Robert Graetz. The schools opened in the 1950s and 1960s as all or mostly white but now serve student populations that are more than 85% African American.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Advocates call for repeal of Alabama transgender youth law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Advocates for Alabama’s LGBTQ community are standing against the Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act. They met in Montgomery Monday morning to rally for the rights of LGBTQ Alabamians. They’re calling on legislators to completely repeal the law as it faces legal challenges in federal court.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate

A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
NOTASULGA, AL
WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
Insider

Insider

666K+
Followers
36K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy