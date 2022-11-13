ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivanka Trump wore a floor-length blue gown to match her family at Tiffany Trump's Mar-a-Lago wedding

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
Ivanka Trump and her family attended Tiffany Trump's wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday. Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump wore a floor-length blue gown while attending her sister Tiffany Trump's wedding on Saturday.

Members of the Trump family gathered in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday and Saturday to watch Tiffany, 29, marry Michael Boulos, 25, in a lavish wedding ceremony. The family-centered event occurred at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

Ivanka, 41, attended the wedding with her husband, Jared Kushner, 41, and their three young children in color-coordinated outfits. She shared photos of her family on Twitter and Instagram.

Ivanka's flowy gown also featured a matching scarf that draped across her shoulders.

Ivanka and Kushner's 11-year-old daughter, Arabella Rose, wore a sleeved dress with a similar color and design. The couple's two sons — Joseph Frederick, 9, and Theodore James, 6 — wore black suits like their father, with light-blue bow ties.

Other Trump family members shared photos of their wedding-day outfits on Instagram, including Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Lea Trump, whose color palette included dark gray, blue, and silver. Some family members, including Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses into the festivities.

At her wedding ceremony, Tiffany wore a sparkling, beaded gown designed by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab, a Trump spokesperson confirmed to WWD. The New York Times reported that Tiffany's gown paid tribute to her new husband, who is of Lebanese descent.

Tiffany announced their engagement in January 2021 with an Instagram post, writing, "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!"

Tiffany and Boulos met in 2018 at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece. The couple was photographed attending several events together throughout their relationship, including New York Fashion Week in 2018 and Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

