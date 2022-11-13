Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
One dead, one hurt, in Kent County crash
One person died, and another was seriously hurt, in a single vehicle accident on Route 13 between Smyrna and Cheswold on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes in the area of Twin Willows Road. A pick up truck,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Twin Willows Road. As the Ford proceeded northbound, it began to drift off the east edge of the roadway. The Ford left the roadway just north of the intersection with Twin Willows Road and its front right struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning.
WBOC
One Killed, One Injured in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police say one person died and another was injured after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed into a tree in Smyrna Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said that shortly after 2 p.m., a Ford Ranger was heading northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) and approaching Twin Willows Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning, according to police.
59-year-old killed in Smyrna crash
SMYRNA, DE – A 59-year-old man was killed in a motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Boulevard in Smyrna on Tuesday. Police reported the crash at 2:17 pm. According to a police report, “A 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Twin Willows Road. As the Ford proceeded northbound, it began to drift off the east edge of the roadway. The Ford left the roadway just north of the intersection with Twin Willows Road and its front right struck a tree.” After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning. The The post 59-year-old killed in Smyrna crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three dead following multiple vehicle crash in Cecil County
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed 3 people Saturday evening in Cecil County, according to authorities.Around 7:10 p.m. troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Road in Elkton, Maryland.A preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Hyundai Genesis was traveling east at a high speed on Pulaski Highway when it struck a 2010 Honda Civic while the driver was attempting to make a left turn from westbound onto Old Elk Neck Road, police said.After arriving, police found the driver of the Hyundai, identified as Cameron Doucette, 20, of North East, Maryland, as well as the occupants of the Honda, identified as Jessica Zeimer, 33, and Nicholas Zeimer, 37, both of North East, Maryland were all declared deceased at the scene, according to a release.Pulaski Highway was closed for about six hours at the scene following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team are investigating what led to this incident.
firststateupdate.com
Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air
Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
Police issue warning after two men posing as firefighters scope out home in Newark
NEWARK, DE – Police have issued a warning to residents after two men posing as city firefighters may have been scoping out a home on Winslow Road on Saturday. According to the Newark Police Department, two male subjects knocked on the door of a residence in the unit block of Winslow Road. “The subjects identified themselves as being from the “fire department” and advised that they needed to check the residence due to work being done in the area. One of the subjects provided identification that stated “fire department,” police said. “Once inside the residence, the subjects walked around the The post Police issue warning after two men posing as firefighters scope out home in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
3 dead, highway closed after Cecil Co. crash
A deadly two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three adults in Cecil County, Maryland, Saturday evening is under investigation. Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
abc27.com
Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County
GLASGOW, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware state police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a pizza shop owner in Glasgow, New Castle County. 22-year-old Erik Hilton of Bear, Delaware is charged with first-degree murder.Investigators say Hilton confronted the owner of La Piazza di Caruso Sunday night.They say he then stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away from the shop.Hilton is held on $1 million bail.
WDEL 1150AM
Firefighters make quick work of Chalfonte garage fire
Talleyville firefighters quickly knocked down a garage fire in the Chalfonte subdivision on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, limiting damage to the rest of the home. The alarm came in for Bodine Drive around 11:15 a.m., and the first Talleyville unit on scene minutes later reported smoke from an attached garage.
WBOC
Ellendale Area Home Struck by Gunfire
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred east of Ellendale late Monday afternoon. Troopers said that at around 4:43 p.m., they responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old man present at the home heard a single gunshot and contacted police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
WDEL 1150AM
Three hurt in H & H Corner crash
Three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Sunday night, November 13, 2022, at the intersection of Route 13 and Summit Bridge Road, known as H & H Corner in Townsend. New Castle County paramedics said one of the cars involved was on fire when Townsend firefighters arrived, although...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Saturday Morning Burglary
Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning just after 1 at Armiger’s Auto Center on North DuPont Hwy. Police determined that a garage door window was broken by a black male suspect who entered the business and removed property. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE-- A large propane truck overturned Monday morning on U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County , according to authorities.All lanes of the bridge were initially closed. Westbound US 50 remains closed and detoured us MD 2 Ritchie Highway. Two right lanes are open on eastbound US 50 with the two left lanes remaining closed.According to Anne Arundel County schools, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually Monday. All other schools will operate as normal.The cause of this accident is under investigation. Crews are on the scene, attempting to upright the tanker; the process is estimated to take approximately 5 hours.
18-year-old charged in Middle River killing
Police have charged an 18-year-old in connection with a man gunned down in a robbery over the weekend in Middle River.
WDEL 1150AM
Two men seriously injured in Saturday motorcycle crashes about 30 minutes apart
A pair of Saturday motorcycle crashes roughly half an hour apart in New Castle County left 2 men seriously injured. New Castle County Paramedics, along with rescue personnel from the Hockessin and Avondale Fire Companies and a Delaware State Police helicopter were sent to the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike around 5:10 p.m.
WMDT.com
Police: Juveniles charged after stealing vehicle
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say two juveniles have been charged after they allegedly stole a vehicle. The investigation began just after 8 a.m. Friday, when the victim, who lives in the unit block of Liberty Drive, reported that her 2017 Hyundai Elantra had been stolen. At approximately 12:50 p.m., the victim contacted police again to report that her vehicle was in the area of Stevenson Drive. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle on Fair Wind Place.
