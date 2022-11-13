The Florida Gators suffered their first loss of the season to FAU, falling 76 to 74 on Monday night. Todd Golden said the difference in the game was three-point shooting. “From my early observation, them going 13-24 from three was the difference in the game,” Golden said during the post-game press conference. “We did a pretty good job at minimizing the amount of threes they took, 24 out of 69 is about 37%, something like that, against a team that is lethal from behind the arc. But again, the fact that they were so efficient, 54%, we just got bombed out tonight. A lot of it was in transition. I thought they did a really good job locating shooters in transition. The way they play, it’s a difficult guard. They play about four guards usually. Johnell Davis is, I would call, kind of like a hybrid wing-guard. He can handle it. He really shoots it well as you guys saw tonight.”

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO