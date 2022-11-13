Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gator Country
Gators Frustrated In 76-74 Loss To FAU
The Gators made an inspired effort at the end of the game to give themselves a chance but ultimately they dug themselves too deep a whole and the road Florida Atlantic Owls came away with a 76-74 victory. While it was close between the two teams for much of the game Florida Atlantic generally held a slight edge and they ballooned their lead to as much as 71-57 in the second half. Florida made an inspired effort to fight back into the game but they couldn’t conjure any magic and the Gators suffer their first loss of the season to go to 2-1. Florida Atlantic came into the game ranked 85th in KenPom so they are a respectable mid-major opponent, but the way the Gators lost–struggling on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball–is something that will make things feel a lot worse.
Gator Country
Florida lost a tight matchup against Florida Atlantic Monday to end UF’s three game homestead to start the season
Florida in its first in-state competition of the season against Florida Atlantic lost Monday night 76-74 after a close comeback push by the Gators came up short at the end. FAU led most of the game with the help of the Owls bench scoring 34 points, including 20 points by senior guard Michael Forrest. UF on the other hand struggled, shooting 38% from the field throughout the game and finding no help from the bench that provided only five points to the Gators offense.
Gator Country
Diwun Black dismissed from Florida and will enter transfer portal
Gator Country confirmed that junior linebacker Diwun Black has been removed from the Florida football team and will enter the transfer portal. “I have officially enter(ed) the transfer portal,” Black posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. The #1 rated JUCO prospect signed with Florida out of high school before...
Gator Country
How much has Florida improved in the last few weeks?
The vibe around Florida football has noticeably changed since the open date. The program feels like it’s finally on an upward trajectory in a way that it hadn’t previously. It’s odd to say that the 42-20 loss was kind of encouraging while the 41-24 and 38-6 wins felt...
Gator Country
Poor transition defense hands Florida their first loss of the season
The Florida Gators suffered their first loss of the season to FAU, falling 76 to 74 on Monday night. Todd Golden said the difference in the game was three-point shooting. “From my early observation, them going 13-24 from three was the difference in the game,” Golden said during the post-game press conference. “We did a pretty good job at minimizing the amount of threes they took, 24 out of 69 is about 37%, something like that, against a team that is lethal from behind the arc. But again, the fact that they were so efficient, 54%, we just got bombed out tonight. A lot of it was in transition. I thought they did a really good job locating shooters in transition. The way they play, it’s a difficult guard. They play about four guards usually. Johnell Davis is, I would call, kind of like a hybrid wing-guard. He can handle it. He really shoots it well as you guys saw tonight.”
Gator Country
Florida Gators WR Trent Whittemore to enter transfer portal
The redshirt sophomore announced his decision to transfer on Monday night. “I’ve been a Gator for as long as I can remember,” Whittemore wrote in a Twitter post. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to have played for the University of Florida and earned my degree. Thanks to Coach McElwain, Coach Mullen, and Coach Napier for their parts in my journey. A special thanks also to coach Gonzales, Coach KC, and Coach Savage for all their poured into me. Most of all I appreciate the relationships built and time spent with my teammates. It’s the friendships and the memories that I will treasure most. With that being said, I have now entered the transfer portal as a graduate student.”
Gator Country
Gators dominated the Gamecocks after Florida’s best defensive performance of the year
The Florida Gators picked up right where they left off last weekend, but in a positive light this time. The Gators started out hot and played complete football on both sides of the ball for the first time all season. This led to the win against the Gamecocks. There were...
Gator Country
Florida Gators tight end Nick Elksnis announces intent to enter transfer portal
The redshirt freshman took to social media to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal on December 5th. “Wearing the Orange and Blue has been a childhood dream come true,” Elksnis wrote in a Twitter post. “Studying and growing as an individual at the University of Florida has been an honor, and I am forever grateful for the foundation this team gave me in my college career.”
Gator Country
Anthony Richardson’s leadership is his biggest improvement
Anthony Richardson and the Florida Gators are coming off the most complete game they’ve played all season after taking down the Gamecocks in the Swamp last weekend. Richardson looked as comfortable as ever running and throwing the football while the defense dominated for four straight quarters. This weekend, the...
Gator Country
Podcast: Recapping the Florida Gators 38-6 win over South Carolina
GatorCountry brings you a new podcast as we recap the Florida Gators 38-6 win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon in the Swamp. Andrew Spivey and Nick Marcinko breakdown how the Gators look on both sides of the ball as they dominated South Carolina from start to finish. Andrew and...
Palm Beach County high school football: Live scores from FHSAA first round playoff games
It's officially win or go home for Palm Beach County football programs!. Stay tuned with The Palm Beach Post for live scoreboard updates on the opening round of the FHSAA state playoffs. The Post has several on-site reporters around the area on Thursday and Friday nights. Recent:Jupiter boys golf captures...
Florida man cashes out on Mega Millions winning ticket
A 51-year-old Florida man cashed out "a cool $1 million" prize playing Mega Millions, the Florida lottery announced Monday.
lazytrips.com
How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?
Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or like to go there on holiday, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
