One of the biggest teams in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series is making a huge change to their driving teams for the 2023 seasons. On Wednesday, Stewart-Haas Racing announced that 32-year-old Ryan Preece will take the wheel in their No. 41 Mustang full-time for the 2023 season. Preece will return to the Cup Series as a full-time driver after spending this past year driving part-time for Stewart-Haas.

6 HOURS AGO