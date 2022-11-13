Read full article on original website
Florida Weekly
Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts 2022 Collier County SnowFest
Snow is in the forecast for Collier County this December. The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by Naples- Dealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
Trio busted for looting Southwest Florida business
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood Beach Waterfest returns this weekend
The Englewood Beach Waterfest is set to begin Friday and go through Sunday. Hurricane Ian ruined so much, but did not cancel the popular event. But some obstacles still need to be considered, like Ian debris and the issue of red tide. As of Wednesday, there are no fish kills...
flkeysnews.com
‘The things you would see floating by.’ How Ian sent boats onto land and cars into water
The boats are everywhere. Carried onto lawns, spread across the street, framing the highway, piled up in marinas. They’re blocking waterways, some still bobbing on the surface, others half-sunk. It’s as if an angry child upset at losing an old-fashioned board game, turned the whole thing upside down in...
Ride tide alert issued near Marco Beach
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near South Marco Beach.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral to open insurance deductible program next week
The City of Cape Coral will open up its application for the Insurance Deductible Program on Monday. The State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program allocates funding to jurisdictions that disburse it to homeowners who need help paying their insurance deductibles to move forward with repairs caused by Hurricane Ian. The application...
WINKNEWS.com
St. Matthew’s House hosts turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
St. Matthew’s House is making sure families in need have a feast on Thanksgiving Day. The organization expects this year’s food giveaway to be their biggest yet. Hope for the holidays. It’s something so many in Southwest Florida could use as Thanksgiving approaches. “It’s like, either, do...
WINKNEWS.com
Post-Ian grace period to claim derelict boats in SWFL ends Tuesday
Hurricane Ian left boats scattered everywhere—on streets, in swales, even in people’s yards—and Tuesday is the last day for owners to get their boats out of derelict conditions before they are destroyed and taken to a landfill. Frank Colaco tells WINK News he has been waiting almost...
fox4now.com
'From a very broken heart to an upbeat heart.' Hurricane Ian survivors reflect on the last six weeks
Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida in nearly a century, and people are still only beginning the clean-up process. Debris piles tower over sidewalks throughout Lee County, where Fort Myers is located. Countless homes have tarps covering portions of the roof, if not the whole thing.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Toy Box to fulfill boat, car storage needs after Hurricane Ian
Chris Beane grew up on Sanibel Island. After spending 15 years as a commodities trader on Wall Street and then developing a marina in Portland, Maine, returning home resonated with him. In 2018, Beane began envisioning the Sanibel Toy Box, a luxury storage facility for boats, cars and whatever people...
City of Naples looking at temporary housing on private properties
Jay Boodheshwar, Naples City Manager, said people are sending in applications to the city asking for RVs and trailers to be allowed on private properties, ranging from three months to three years.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rushing to approve permits for Ian recovery
A rush to get permits approved to start work on some projects is happening in Cape Coral after the city closed down the Art Center emergency permitting location last week. Blue tarps are commonplace in Cape Coral even six weeks after Hurricane Ian. With a lot of work left to...
landingsnews.com
Hurricane Ian And How It’s Going
Hurricane Ian was a hurricane that occurred from September 23, 2022-October 2, 2022. The hurricane affected many areas and people, but one of the main areas that it hit was Fort Myers, Florida, and it got hit pretty hard. Hurricane Ian was devastating to many people and families. A week...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry tries salvaging 43 boats after Hurricane Ian
While a few coastal businesses have opened following Hurricane Ian, one faces more challenges than most. The Sept. 28 storm devastated the Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry. The two largest companies, Trico Shrimp Company and Erickson and Jensen, discovered in the storm’s aftermath all but one of their shrimping boats washed ashore from storm surge.
WINKNEWS.com
Red Cross closes hurricane shelter in Collier County
The Red Cross has closed its last emergency shelter at the North Naples Regional Park. The shelter had been operating to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian. It housed families for six weeks until Monday when they were asked to leave. Some were provided with money for a hotel while others were provided with tents and sleeping bags.
Progress on Fort Myers Beach as multiple businesses are starting to reopen
Progress on Fort Myers Beach as multiple businesses are starting to reopen. It's bringing a sense of hope to Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Man finds missing Father’s Day gift in debris on Fort Myers Beach
Never give up. That’s what one man said about dealing with the hurricane damage on Fort Myers Beach. During the storm, Matt Samko lost a pocket watch he got for his first Father’s Day, but he found it with some hard work and motivation. First, he rummaged through...
WINKNEWS.com
Two women report incidents of indecent exposure just days apart in Cape Coral
Men expose themselves to women at two places just minutes away from each other in Cape Coral. One incident occurred at a Dollar General on Chiquita Boulevard. Another at the Dollar Tree just down the road. Women are disgusted to hear what happened, but right now, the police have no...
WINKNEWS.com
Water debris removal in Collier County
Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
WINKNEWS.com
Is it hard to find Christmas trees this holiday season?
It’s the time of year to buy a Christmas tree. But one difference this year? The Collier County fairgrounds will not sell Christmas trees, citing a nationwide shortage. However, other sellers in the area were able to get their Christmas trees. Collier County fair manager said it doesn’t make...
