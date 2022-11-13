ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts 2022 Collier County SnowFest

Snow is in the forecast for Collier County this December. The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by Naples- Dealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood Beach Waterfest returns this weekend

The Englewood Beach Waterfest is set to begin Friday and go through Sunday. Hurricane Ian ruined so much, but did not cancel the popular event. But some obstacles still need to be considered, like Ian debris and the issue of red tide. As of Wednesday, there are no fish kills...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral to open insurance deductible program next week

The City of Cape Coral will open up its application for the Insurance Deductible Program on Monday. The State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program allocates funding to jurisdictions that disburse it to homeowners who need help paying their insurance deductibles to move forward with repairs caused by Hurricane Ian. The application...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

St. Matthew’s House hosts turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

St. Matthew’s House is making sure families in need have a feast on Thanksgiving Day. The organization expects this year’s food giveaway to be their biggest yet. Hope for the holidays. It’s something so many in Southwest Florida could use as Thanksgiving approaches. “It’s like, either, do...
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Post-Ian grace period to claim derelict boats in SWFL ends Tuesday

Hurricane Ian left boats scattered everywhere—on streets, in swales, even in people’s yards—and Tuesday is the last day for owners to get their boats out of derelict conditions before they are destroyed and taken to a landfill. Frank Colaco tells WINK News he has been waiting almost...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Toy Box to fulfill boat, car storage needs after Hurricane Ian

Chris Beane grew up on Sanibel Island. After spending 15 years as a commodities trader on Wall Street and then developing a marina in Portland, Maine, returning home resonated with him. In 2018, Beane began envisioning the Sanibel Toy Box, a luxury storage facility for boats, cars and whatever people...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral rushing to approve permits for Ian recovery

A rush to get permits approved to start work on some projects is happening in Cape Coral after the city closed down the Art Center emergency permitting location last week. Blue tarps are commonplace in Cape Coral even six weeks after Hurricane Ian. With a lot of work left to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
landingsnews.com

Hurricane Ian And How It’s Going

Hurricane Ian was a hurricane that occurred from September 23, 2022-October 2, 2022. The hurricane affected many areas and people, but one of the main areas that it hit was Fort Myers, Florida, and it got hit pretty hard. Hurricane Ian was devastating to many people and families. A week...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red Cross closes hurricane shelter in Collier County

The Red Cross has closed its last emergency shelter at the North Naples Regional Park. The shelter had been operating to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian. It housed families for six weeks until Monday when they were asked to leave. Some were provided with money for a hotel while others were provided with tents and sleeping bags.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Water debris removal in Collier County

Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Is it hard to find Christmas trees this holiday season?

It’s the time of year to buy a Christmas tree. But one difference this year? The Collier County fairgrounds will not sell Christmas trees, citing a nationwide shortage. However, other sellers in the area were able to get their Christmas trees. Collier County fair manager said it doesn’t make...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

