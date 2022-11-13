ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

CBS DFW

Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show

Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the planes.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veteran's Day, which was Friday.The Dallas Executive Airport Twitter account tweeted early Saturday afternoon that there had been an "incident" during the show, and that fire authorities were responding to the scene.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
DALLAS, TX
KFDM-TV

Name released of tugboat crew member found dead in Neches River

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing the name of a tugboat crew member found dead in the Neches River. The sheriff's office is waiting for autopsy results as part of its investigation into the death of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46, from Beaumont. Jacobs says Dupree...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died in the line of duty Monday evening. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, was killed after he was involved in a traffic collision around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fictitious paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
klif.com

Dallas County Officials say Six Dead in Air Show Crash

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash between two planes during a Veterans Day weekend air show in Dallas. The accident happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow, and the planes involved were a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra vintage aircraft.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
KFDM-TV

Vehicle crashes into apartment complex

BEAUMONT — Around 1:40pm a vehicle crashed into The Regents 1 apartment complex. The Regents 1 is a Beaumont Housing Authority property. A woman in her 60's appeared to crash after having a medical emergency. There is no report on injuries at this time and Beaumont Fire Department is investigating.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

House Fire In Mauriceville

Firefighters from Emergency Services District #4 were called to a house on fire at 7713 Lamurel Willey Rd. at about 11:50am Tuesday. The home is located just south of Mauriceville Middle School. Because of the heavy debris in and around the structure, ESD #4 called in help from ESD 1,...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
KEEL Radio

You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas

You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
TEXAS STATE

