Two crew members identified in Wings Over Dallas airshow mid-air collision
Tributes have begun to pour out on social media, remembering two crew members who have been identified in the crash that occurred on Saturday.
Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
19-year-old dead after trail ride car crash; mother searching for answers
WACO, Texas — After the untimely death of her daughter La’Fairreya Linda Faye Taylor Sumpter, her mother and family are left to mourn her death and are now asking more people to come forward with details about what happened. La’Fairreya Sumpter, 19, was one of six people involved...
Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the planes.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veteran's Day, which was Friday.The Dallas Executive Airport Twitter account tweeted early Saturday afternoon that there had been an "incident" during the show, and that fire authorities were responding to the scene.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Two vintage aircraft collided at an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
WATCH: Planes Collide In Mid-Air During Dallas Airshow
One of the planes was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.
Texas DPS issues warning after more Southeast Texas pedestrians hit by vehicles
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly weekend that left three pedestrians dead on Southeast Texas roadways has raised questions, including who is at fault when someone is struck by a vehicle. A man and a woman were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along...
Name released of tugboat crew member found dead in Neches River
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing the name of a tugboat crew member found dead in the Neches River. The sheriff's office is waiting for autopsy results as part of its investigation into the death of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46, from Beaumont. Jacobs says Dupree...
Dallas air show crash: Official says it's believed 6 people total were on board
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died in the line of duty Monday evening. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, was killed after he was involved in a traffic collision around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fictitious paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway.
Dallas County Officials say Six Dead in Air Show Crash
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash between two planes during a Veterans Day weekend air show in Dallas. The accident happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow, and the planes involved were a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra vintage aircraft.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Fire destroys two mobile homes in Mauriceville Tuesday afternoon
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — No injuries were reported Tuesday after two mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Mauriceville. The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lamurel Willey Rd. in Mauriceville. An ambulance from Acadian Ambulance also responded to the fire but no one was...
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Vehicle crashes into apartment complex
BEAUMONT — Around 1:40pm a vehicle crashed into The Regents 1 apartment complex. The Regents 1 is a Beaumont Housing Authority property. A woman in her 60's appeared to crash after having a medical emergency. There is no report on injuries at this time and Beaumont Fire Department is investigating.
House Fire In Mauriceville
Firefighters from Emergency Services District #4 were called to a house on fire at 7713 Lamurel Willey Rd. at about 11:50am Tuesday. The home is located just south of Mauriceville Middle School. Because of the heavy debris in and around the structure, ESD #4 called in help from ESD 1,...
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies tug boat crew member found dead in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a tug boat crew member. The call came in Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. to the 1900 block of Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor. Officers then found the body of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46,...
