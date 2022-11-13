ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities

And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’

Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
Dolly Parton gets $100 million from Jeff Bezos to spend on charity

Dolly Parton has famously used her success to help others, especially in areas of literacy and education. She just got a huge boost in those efforts: a $100 million gift from billionaire Jeff Bezos. "Did you say a hundred million?!" Parton said after Bezos announced the gift over the weekend.
