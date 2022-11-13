ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Senate questions VA implementation of PACT Act

We have some important information for veterans when it comes to accessing new healthcare benefits. A hearing was held today in Washington D.C. Thursday to check in on the implementation of the PACT Act. As 25 Investigates has reported, the PACT Act is a new law that expands Veterans Administration...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy