As the weather gets colder and trees and stockings get hung up with care, we know that it's only a matter of time before the yuletide festivities are in full bloom. Indeed, as we inch ever closer to December, it's clear that Christmas time is here, and we're only a few short weeks away from seeing ole' Saint Nick himself. But this year, Santa Claus is going to be much more naughty than nice — particularly on the silver screen, as we're soon set to see David Harbour's holly, jolly portrayal of Father Christmas himself. Violent Night is an ultra-bloody action-comedy that finds Kris Kringle kicking ass and crossing names off his naughty list. Who knows what bawdy merriment is in store for this new seasonal lark, but we have our first peak under the stocking courtesy of Universal's latest featurette, which dives into the making of this raunchy farce and explores how Harbour's new take on the big man up north fares different than most.

5 HOURS AGO