Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Collider
Why 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Will Be a Standalone Film
In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.
Collider
Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in New 'Alien' Movie From Fede Álvarez
There have been a ton of classic horror franchises that have returned in some form over the last number of years. Soon Alien will be joining that frightening list with a film written and directed by Don’t Breathe’s Fede Álvarez. There hasn’t been much news regarding the project since it was reported being in development earlier this year, but now the film looks to have found its star. According to Deadline, Cailee Spaeny is in talks for the lead role in the new installment.
Collider
Keanu Reeves to Lead Jonah Hill's Next Feature Film 'Outcome'
Jonah Hill has decided on his next directing project and he's already got a big star attached. Studios are keen to grab the new project, Outcome, which comes packaged with a top-tier A-list star to lead it, in the form of Keanu Reeves, according to Deadline. Hill also co-wrote the script alongside writer Ezra Woods, while Hill's production company, Strong Baby, is attached to produce the project.
Collider
'The Fabelmans' Seth Rogen Discusses Working with Steven Spielberg & the Director's "Inhuman Ability" to Build Scenes
Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg’s next feature to hit theaters may very well be the renowned filmmaker’s most personal undertaking yet. The Fabelmans is an intimate glimpse at Spielberg’s own upbringing, and a mirror he holds up to his most formative years spent honing what would later become an acclaimed career in film. Co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, and set in a post-World War II era, the film follows young Sammy Fabelman as he navigates youth and the pains of growing up through a camera lens. Starring Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as Spielberg’s fictional mother and father, The Fabelmans also features Seth Rogen as Bennie Loewy, who plays an uncle-figure in Sammy’s life.
Collider
Watch 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Deleted Scene Unearthed From John Hughes' Archives [Exclusive]
Fans of John Hughes movies don’t really need reasons to revisit some of his most famous titles during the holiday season, but it doesn’t hurt to give them an incentive anyway. 80s classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles is getting a brand-new Digital 4K and 4K Ultra HD edition, in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary. In order to tease fans for its extensive bonus content, TK shared with Collider a deleted scene that is part of a huge slate of never-before-seen footage that amounts to over an hour of fun.
Collider
Angela Bassett Initially Objected to Queen Ramonda's Story in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently dominating the worldwide box office, with audiences showing up for Ryan Coogler's sequel to the era-defining Black Panther (2018) to see the future of Wakanda without its king, T'Challa - and to pay tribute to the man who played him, Chadwick Boseman.
Collider
The Ways in Which Namor is Killmonger 2.0
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There are many reasons why the original Black Panther (2018) worked so well, and one of those reasons is its sensational villain. Once upon a time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was heavily criticized for its bland and forgettable villains who lacked any sort of personality or anything resembling a character arc. Thankfully, Phase 3 of the MCU finally starting to address that issue and one of the many byproducts of that is Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Killmonger is a mirror version of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a variety of ways, representing the man the Black Panther could become should he give in to hate and anger.
Collider
'Violent Night': David Harbour Promises One Naughty Santa Claus In New Featurette
As the weather gets colder and trees and stockings get hung up with care, we know that it's only a matter of time before the yuletide festivities are in full bloom. Indeed, as we inch ever closer to December, it's clear that Christmas time is here, and we're only a few short weeks away from seeing ole' Saint Nick himself. But this year, Santa Claus is going to be much more naughty than nice — particularly on the silver screen, as we're soon set to see David Harbour's holly, jolly portrayal of Father Christmas himself. Violent Night is an ultra-bloody action-comedy that finds Kris Kringle kicking ass and crossing names off his naughty list. Who knows what bawdy merriment is in store for this new seasonal lark, but we have our first peak under the stocking courtesy of Universal's latest featurette, which dives into the making of this raunchy farce and explores how Harbour's new take on the big man up north fares different than most.
Collider
‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn To Join Lupita Nyong’o in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’
Earlier this month, we reported that Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o was in talks to star in Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One, a spin-off to the horror film A Quiet Place. Now it seems, the sights have been set on a potential co-star. Deadline is reporting that the recent Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn is in talks to star opposite Nyong’o.
Collider
Andrew Garfield Says Filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Felt Like Completing Unfinished Business
Closure does not come easily, and most of the time, it arrives in unexpected ways. And for Andrew Garfield, filming last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home helped him patch the "undone" stitches he felt during his short-lived stint as Peter Parker in the two The Amazing Spider-Man films. Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014, and while he wasn't sure he ever believed they'd make another movie, he didn't feel like the "circle" was complete.
Collider
'As Good As Dead' Trailer Shows Michael Jai White as an Ex-Cop Running From His Past [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for Michael Jai White's latest film As Good As Dead which sees the action star taking on the classic role of a former cop with a violent past. In his pursuit of a quieter life, he meets a troubled kid and vows to keep him on the straight and narrow by giving him guidance and teaching him martial arts. Before long, however, his enemies catch wind of where he is and his complex past catches up with him. The footage shows his fight to keep everyone safe and finally take back his life.
Collider
Documentary on 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the Works From Story Syndicate
Story Syndicate is giving acclaimed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins her due with a new feature documentary that just entered production. The documentary seeks to showcase her life beyond her highly-publicized death, exploring her youth and journey to becoming one of the most-desired cinematographers in the indie film space, according to a report from Deadline. Directed by Emmy nominee Rachel Mason, the film has the full support of Hutchins' husband Matt Hutchins and will be produced by Julee Metz of Story Syndicate. Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, and Kate Barry will all executive produce under the Syndicate banner as well.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Collider
'A Christmas Story Christmas': Peter Billingsley Discusses Reuniting With Original Cast After 40 Years
Ralphie, Flick, and Shwartz are returning once again! While most sequels tend to recast to cater to the time jump, A Christmas Story Christmas is bringing the cast back from the original 1983 feature. The story will follow our favorite characters into adulthood as Ralphie returns to his home on Cleveland Street. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peter Billingsley talks about reuniting with the cast after 40 years and elaborated on the themes of the modernized sequel of the holiday season classic A Christmas Story.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Hits the Stage One Last Time
Everybody, fan yourselves down in the back of the room. Magic Mike is back, for one final gyrating, thrusting, oiled-up dance. Warner Bros. has just released the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third and final instalment in Channing Tatum's semi-autobiographical male stripper franchise. Tatum had originally given...
Collider
‘Yellowstone: 1923’s Jennifer Ehle Says to Keep an Eye Out for This Breakout Star
1923, the latest entry in Taylor Sheridan's ever-expanding universe based around his highly successful Yellowstone series, is quickly approaching as it is set to debut in the middle of December. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the story will send us a century back to see the Dutton family of the titular year. Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had the chance to sit down and interview fellow series star Jennifer Ehle about the upcoming prequel series to one of TVs most acclaimed series, with the actress singling out one specific cast member as one of the talents that could really break out from this series and someone that fans should keep an eye on.
Collider
'Spoiler Alert': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
It’s the time of the year when Christmas films line up to premiere on the big screen. And among them is the upcoming romantic dramedy Spoiler Alert, which promises to make more than one viewer both laugh and weep. Based on the 2017 best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies written by Michael Ausiello, the movie is a biographical feature following the relationship between the author and his husband Kit Cowan. Ausiello wrote for TV Guide for nearly eight years, and later wrote and reported for Entertainment Weekly before launching his own site, TVLine. Cowan, on the other hand, was an experienced photographer.
Collider
'Halo' Season 1 4K Review: A Video Game Adaptation With Solid Action Worth Praising
There is no way a Halo series should be as surprisingly good as this one is. That was my perspective when writing about the series a few months back after only just seeing the first couple of episodes. Now having seen all nine episodes of the first season in the leadup to the upcoming physical release, its quality has remained surprisingly solid, even though there are many gripes to be had about where it all takes us on a narrative level. While video game adaptations have quite a rocky track record that has culminated in early ends for many, the way Halo manages to be fun, despite some of its flaws, makes it one of the few that has managed to rise to the top of an admittedly small group of standouts.
Collider
10 Best Movies and TV Shows Based on Sherlock Holmes (According to Rotten Tomatoes)
The film industry has employed the services of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes as far as 1900. The consulting detective, with his friend Dr. John Watson, are enduring characters dating back to their first appearance in 1887. Their stories are so iconic and well-developed that film studios, writers and directors often revisit them and create different iterations for new audiences.
Comments / 0