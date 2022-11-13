Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Kershaw Re-Signs, LA Declines Option on Turner, Roster Notes, Pujols Baseball Auction and More
It may be the offseason, but it was a busy week for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The General Managers’ meetings were held in Las Vegas this week and, surprisingly, a bunch of news came from the event. The Dodgers were faced with several roster decisions, including tough ones with...
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Declines Qualifying Offer, Signs With Angels
This is the first real surprise of the offseason.
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner Disagrees With Assessment Dodgers Didn’t Have ‘Fun’
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the most talented rosters in recent memory and won a franchise-record 111 games, their postseason run ended after just four games, which brought up questions of why the team failed when it mattered most. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman believes...
Dodgers Rumors: Former GM Makes Surprising Prediction on Trea Turner's Landing Spot
Former big-league GM Jim Bowden makes a bold prediction that Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will sign with the Angels in free agency.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA 'Shocks World,' Signs Top Shortstop
Shortstop is one of the team's biggest needs this offseason.
Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday
A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Believes Correa is Not Coming To Los Angeles
Dodgers insider David Vassegh believes public enemy number one Carlos Correa will not be taking his talents to Los Angeles
Red Sox Outbid By Angels For All-Star Starter After Showing Initial Interest
The Boston Red Sox were not able to acquire All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson after the Los Angeles Angels paid up for his services.
Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million...
Angels News: LA Agrees to Deal With All-Star Pitcher Tyler Anderson
The Angels have made an early splash in free agency.
Dodgers News: LA Has a Big Decision to Make On Cody Bellinger This Week
What will the Dodgers do with their former MVP?
Angels Owner Could Face $300M Repair Bill Before Sale
The City of Anaheim might slap the Los Angeles Angels with a bill almost as large as Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. $300 million in repairs to Angel Stadium. The Anaheim city council will consider approving a study expected to show that the venue needs hundreds of millions in repairs.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Loses Manager of the Year Award to Buck Showalter
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finished second in the NL Manager of the Year voting, losing to a guy with a higher payroll, a worse record, and a blown double-digit division lead.
Red Sox, Mets Showing Interest in Ex-Yankees Starting Pitcher
This former Yankees starter is drawing interest in free agency from the Red Sox and Mets
Angels News: Halos Early 2023 World Series Odds Revealed
There's still plenty of time to improve the Angels odds.
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw’s 2022 season was one that served as a reminder to take time to appreciate the ride while it’s still going. That journey provided plenty of enjoyment this season, and a little relief. An elbow injury at the end of 2021 for Kershaw brought uncertainty for the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers History: Largest Private Stash of Dodgers Memorabilia
It’s October 24th, 2017. For the first time in 29 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing in a World Series on a sunny day in Southern California. The stands are packed with fans of all ages decked out in blue and white, cheering for their team. But one man in the crowd is more dedicated than most. His name is Richard Santillan, and he’s the owner of the most extensive private stash of Dodgers memorabilia.
Angels could be hinting at looming Shohei Ohtani trade
The Los Angeles Angels promotional giveaways for the 2023 season could include hints that Shohei Ohtani may be traded before the deadline. Will the Angels actually trade Shohei Ohtani in 2023? Fans in Los Angeles and elsewhere across the country are looking for signs wherever they can find them. What...
Karen Bass may soon be the first woman elected L.A. mayor. Here's who blazed the trail
It's yet to be determined if Karen Bass will break the long string of men who have held L.A.'s highest elected office. Here are the stories of other women who have run for mayor or briefly served.
Comments / 0