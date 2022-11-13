ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

KFC employee accused of threatening customer with firearm at drive-thru window in Texas

By Erica Miller
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212txK_0j9K4oEV00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — An altercation at a Texas restaurant’s drive-thru window ended with the arrest of a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee earlier this month.

Nicholas Frieson, 21, has been charged with deadly conduct and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to an affidavit, on November 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the KFC located at 1713 N County Road West to investigate after someone called 911 and reported that a man in the restaurant had a gun.

At the scene, officers met with a man who said an employee, identified as Frieson, had displayed a firearm at his waist by lifting his shirt during a verbal confrontation at the window.

Frieson allegedly told the customer, “I’ll pop you…” while displaying the firearm.

Investigators said Frieson told them that he displayed the firearm because he felt “threatened.”

Frieson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 153

Bobby
3d ago

is it a man is it a woman is it makeup from the 1980s television series of Beauty and the beast? one will never know

Reply(10)
31
Jay
3d ago

He looks like his on drugs. Now days they hire anybody. Looks like he hasn't shot any employees yet. Now it is scary to go anywhere. Why would you hire someone with long hair specifically at a fast food area. People's wonder why theirs hair in there food.

Reply(3)
5
Gary Wayne
3d ago

Well all charges won't stick he should sue the police for false arrest. it is legal to carry a fire arm in texas and you have a right to protect yourself if you feel threaten. Bottom line .

Reply(48)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man pushes wife through window amid argument, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly pushed his wife through a window. Christopher Aragon, 34, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.  According to an affidavit, around 3:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland woman arrested after DPS pursuit

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after she allegedly led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in a high-speed pursuit. Zion Niblett, 23, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot, Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container, and three […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victims in deadly Midland crash identified

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The driver, 25-year-old Ricardo Leyva, Jr., of Midland, died at the scene. MPD said the only passenger, 18-year-old Daniel Leyva, also of Midland, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.  The crash […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver, passenger killed in Midland solo-vehicle crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two people were killed in a car accident in Midland on Sunday. Around 3:00 a.m. on November 13, 2022, the Midland Police Department responded to a crash near the 200 block of W. Front St, according to a press release provided by the city of Midland. Officers on scene determined that […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman wanted in connection with 2021 death of motorcyclist

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Dannia Fuentes-Munoz has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.  A warrant was issued for Fuentes-Munoz in December of last year in connection with a crash on July 4, 2021, that left one person dead. According to a Texas […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two former Midland Christian administrators arrested on new charges

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Midland educators were arrested today on a warrant, jail records show. Dana Ellis and Jared Lee have both been charged with Failure to Make a Required Child Abuse Report with Intent to Conceal.  The two were previously arrested in February along with three other Midland Christian School administrators after investigators with […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury

MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: victims of Friday night shooting members of ‘motorcycle club’

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Odessa Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, of Odessa, in connection with a shooting Friday night that left one man dead and another injured. Thompson has been charged with suspicion of Murder. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the […]
ODESSA, TX
KXAN

KXAN

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy