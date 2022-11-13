Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
DJ Akademiks Willing To Snitch On Lil Baby After Alleged Threats
DJ Akademiks has expressed his willingness to take his feud with Lil Baby to a legal level. The former Everyday Struggle co-host believes the Atlanta rapper threatened him on his latest album, It’s Only Me. Ak is referenced on two occasions throughout the LP that was released on Friday (Oct. 14). On the Future-assisted track “From Now On,” Baby says “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me,” in reference to the media personality’s claims that he makes more money than the Grammy winner.More from VIBE.comKanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter RosenbergLil Baby Denies Migos...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
TMZ.com
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer
Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew’s passing. It’s been two weeks since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private party with Quavo. Earlier this week, a public funeral was held for Takeoff in his hometown of Atlanta. Several celebrities attended the service, including Drake, Justin Bieber and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money
Lil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money. Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.
HipHopDX.com
Missy Elliott Gives Lil Wayne His Flowers: ‘You Birthed A Whole Generation’
If there’s one thing Lil Wayne and Missy Elliott are going to do, it’s give each other their flowers while they can still smell them. Weezy surprised Missy by pulling up to her wax figure’s unveiling at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas last week. The “Work It”...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand for the better part of the last year. And following countless social media posts and high energy captions, it was revealed that the joint effort — which includes apparel as well multiple styles of the Air Jordan 5 — would be releasing on Cyber Monday.
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
Complex
Nas’ Brother Responds After 21 Savage Questions Queens Rapper’s Relevancy
21 Savage has provoked a reaction from Nas’ brother Jungle, after he questioned the King’s Disease III rapper’s relevancy. During a recent Clubhouse chat titled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?,” 21 suggested that Nas isn’t relevant despite his recent prolific output. “What y’all saying relevant, though?” asked 21. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”
Kelly Rowland Is A Goddess In Latest Ensemble
Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to share stunning photos from her latest fashionable slay.
50 Cent Challenges Quavo To “Position” New Album In Honor Of Takeoff
50 Cent has sent a public message to rapper Quavo, telling the grieving artist to regroup and use the pain from groupmate Takeoff’s tragic death as fuel to honor his legacy. Fif, who is known for doling out unsolicited advice to various entertainers and public figures, gave the Unc & Phew rapper words of encouragement via a post on Instagram. More from VIBE.com'Hip Hop Homicides' Will Debut With Pop Smoke EpisodeGucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing HimLaKeith Stanfield Says You Can't Support Gangsta Rap And Be Pro-Black Sharing a clip of music executive Steven Victor...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Responds To Nas Controversy
21 says he would never disrespect any legend in the game. 21 Savage isn’t a fan of the Internet twisting his words. On Monday, the Her Loss rapper found himself in hot water after making comments about Nas and his new album Kings Disease 3. During a heated Clubhouse debate earlier over the weekend, 21 stated, “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans.”
Complex
Bhad Bhabie Fires Back After Blackfishing Accusations Over New Makeover
Bhad Bhabie has revealed her new makeover, and people are taking issue with it. The 19-year-old took to Instagram to show off her look, which prompted many to accuse her of Blackfishing. She responded to the viral backlash by posting a screenshot of a text message conversation on her Instagram Stories, where she asked someone to send her a picture of the foundation she uses.
HipHopDX.com
Future Flexes $250K In Cash After Being Sued By Ex-GF Over Child Support
Future was recently sued by his ex-girlfriend over child support payments, but that isn’t stopping him from flexing his financial muscle on social media. The Atlanta rapper shared a video by Chicago rapper and Freebandz artist Zona Man on Sunday (November 13), in which he can be seen flaunting several stacks of cash for the camera. According to Hendrix, the racks amounted to a cool quarter of a million dollars.
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
