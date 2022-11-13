Read full article on original website
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers. Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro....
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops
November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement
Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
Samsung’s Early Access Black Friday sale knocks the Galaxy S22 Ultra down to $375
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Ahead of Black Friday, Samsung is providing some excellent deals on the Galaxy S22 series, which ranks highly in our list of the best Android phones in 2022. If the Galaxy S22 Ultra has caught your attention, you can get it for as low as $375, down from its retail price of $1,200. And if you want the baby S22, it is available for $325 after an eligible trade-in.
Anker Eufy robot vacuums are up to 44 percent off right now
We've finally reached...
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
Amazon’s hardware chief confirms layoffs have started
The head of Amazon’s hardware division has confirmed that the tech giant is cutting jobs. Dave Limp, who leads the company’s Devices & Services organization, told his team that Amazon would “consolidate some teams and programs” and that “some roles will no longer be required.”
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro fall to a new all-time low
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 preorders and where to find stock - live report
The RTX 4080 preorders begin on November 16 and we can show you where to find stock
The Xbox Series S is $50 off right now
The Xbox Series...
Shop Tractor Supply’s Early Bird Black Friday Discounts for 2022
Black Friday doesn’t only apply to brick and mortar stores anymore—hundreds of retailers are bringing their sales online. What once was a single-day shopping event has turned into a month-long buying extravaganza, with more and more stores offering markdowns to suit everyone from DIY enthusiasts to homesteaders. Tractor...
Cerebras Unveils Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer that Delivers Near-Perfect Linear Scaling for Large Language Models
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer, now available and being used for commercial and academic work. Built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and leveraging Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute at 16-bit half precision. It is the only AI supercomputer to ever demonstrate near-perfect linear scaling on large language model workloads relying on simple data parallelism alone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005138/en/ Andromeda, pictured with the doors on, is a 13.5 million core AI Supercomputer. Comprised of 16 Cerebras CS-2s, plus Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute (Photo: Business Wire)
Where Can You Buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 on Launch Day?
If you plan on buying Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, prepare to wake up early. The product is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, Nov. 16. And like previous GPU launches, the sales will start at 9 a.m. EST/ 6 a.m. PST, according to an email Nvidia sent to customers.
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now
The year has seemingly flown by, and it's the holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one. Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. With constantly upgraded smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more.
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Amazon's Horrible CEO Guts Thousands
The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) board should have known Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy was the wrong person to take the job within days of when he moved into the corner office. The former chief of the highly profitable Amazon Web Services could not get his hands around the larger e-commerce business. This will cost thousands of Amazon workers their jobs, and he will keep his.
