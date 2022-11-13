ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's which teams can help the Cowboys' playoff push in Week 10

By K.D. Drummond
 3 days ago
As the NFL calendar moves to Week 10, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to see their path to the playoffs. It’s not out of the realm of possibility, but it is an uphill climb to win the division. Doing so will likely mean that Dallas is the No. 1 seed, as catching Philadelphia will require an almost perfect second half of the season. That will likely need to include a Week 11 victory over the (currently) one-loss Minnesota Vikings.

Such a feat would render the rooting guides useless. Having control of your own fate is always preferable but in this case not likely. The Cowboys’ most likely playoff destiny lies in a wild-card run, so getting to the best situation will still be dependent on other team’s results. In that light, avoiding teams which look like potential dangerous matchups in favor or more amenable opponents seems to be important. Here’s a rooting guide for the Week 10 games that could help Dallas.

Tampa Bay (4-5) vs Seattle (6-3) in Germany

The last thing Dallas wants as a No. 5 seed is to have to go to Tampa Bay and face Tom Brady, who is 7-0 against the Cowboys in his career.

ROOT FOR THE SEAHAWKS

Minnesota Vikings (7-1) @ Buffalo Bills (6-2)

Weird that this is an early kickoff, but getting to watch before Dallas kicks off is awesome. Dallas has to catch Minnesota, too, for the top seed so by all means please lose several times.

ROOT FOR THE BILLS

Houston Texans (1-6-1) vs New York Giants (6-2)

Dallas won the first matchup, but the Giants are still just as much in contention for the division and the No. 1 seed as the Cowboys. Not much hope here, but hey, root for the upset.

ROOT FOR THE TEXANS

New Orleans Saints (3-6) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)

Andy Dalton lives! The Saints have an outside chance of winning the currently wide-open NFC South and any team that can keep Tom Brady out of the playoffs is currently a friend of the Cowboys. Besides, it’s Pittsburgh.

ROOT FOR THE SAINTS

Arizona Cardinals (3-6) vs Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

The Cowboys have a win over the Rams, so it’s a big stretch any division-winner tiebreaker falls against Dallas. The more LA loses, the less teams Dallas is competing against in the Odell Beckham sweepstakes.

ROOT FOR THE CARDINALS

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) vs San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Duh.

ROOT FOR THE CHARGERS

Washington Commanders (4-5) @ Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

The Commanders have looked competitive, and the Eagles have to lose sometime. Why not Monday night? Also…

ROOT FOR THE COMMANDERS

