Though he’s been out of football for almost a year, Antonio Brown can’t get Tom Brady off his mind. On his official Snapchat account, the ex-Buccaneers wide receiver shared a screenshot of a private text conversation he claims is from Brady. In the exchange from May of 2021 — when Brown has still in Tampa Bay — the quarterback showed concern about the wide receiver acting selfishly. The sender is saved in Brown’s phone as “TOM BRADY” but there’s no way to verify that it’s definitely from him.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO