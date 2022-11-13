Read full article on original website
Patriots release tallest receiver on their roster after bye week
The New England Patriots are moving on from wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday. At 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey was the biggest wide receiver on the Patriots roster and had made an on-and-off impact throughout the year. Originally signed as a free agent over the summer, Humphrey had...
Patriots reportedly lose this veteran running back for the rest of the NFL season
FOXBOROUGH – If the Patriots are going to add more running back depth this season, it won’t come from their own roster. Although there was early hope that the team could get veteran Ty Montgomery back for the stretch run, it appears that’s no longer the case.
Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency
FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
Josh McDaniels’ Raiders lose to Colts after former Patriots star’s game-winner
With the game on the line, Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders decided to go to their best player in wide receiver Davante Adams. There was just one problem: They had to go through former New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore to do it. That proved to be a problem.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick renews call for replay changes after NFL error
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long been a proponent of expanding the opportunities for NFL coaches to challenge calls. On his weekly radio appearance on WEEI on Monday morning, Belichick pointed to a missed call in the Vikings’ 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills as further evidence to support his argument.
Derek Carr in tears describing frustrations with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are a mess, and quarterback Derek Carr isn’t happy about it. Raiders, in the first year under former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hit a new low on Sunday, falling to 2-7 on Sunday. Making matters worse, the loss came against an Indianapolis Colts team in their first game under inexperienced interim coach Jeff Saturday.
Patriots sign former USFL tight end who put on 30 pounds to play O-line (report)
The New England Patriots have reportedly added an intriguing prospect from the USFL to their practice squad. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have signed Hunter Thedford to their practice squad as an offensive tackle. Here’s the thing: Thedford last played football as a tight end in the USFL after playing tight end in college.
Commanders vs. Eagles: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Monday Night Football
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will look to stay undefeated when they take on the Washington Commanders in a Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Trick play ends with former Patriots QB Tom Brady ‘falling on my face’ in Germany
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried to get tricky by throwing a pass to Tom Brady -- with disastrous results. The Buccaneers were playing the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany on Sunday when they decided to trot out the wildcat formation. That left running back Leonard Fournette taking the shotgun snap with the 45-year-old quarterback splitting out wide.
DaVante Adams: Not enough Raiders in Josh McDaniels’ locker room have ‘fully bought in’
After losing to Jeff Saturday’s Colts and falling to 2-7, Derek Carr cried at the podium, lamenting the effort level and sacrifice some of his teammates in Josh McDaniels’ locker room. Las Vegas’ star wide receiver, All-Pro DaVante Adams, echoed Carr’s sentiments. “Just don’t have enough...
Patriots have plan to beat replay booth if WRs unsure they caught a pass
FOXBOROUGH — Jakobi Meyers says there’s a signal. If the receiver makes a play that’s ruled a catch on the field, but he isn’t sure a replay review will return the same verdict, there’s a subtle way to let everyone else on the Patriots’ offense know to get to the line and get the next play off.
Antonio Brown shares private text he claims is from frustrated Tom Brady
Though he’s been out of football for almost a year, Antonio Brown can’t get Tom Brady off his mind. On his official Snapchat account, the ex-Buccaneers wide receiver shared a screenshot of a private text conversation he claims is from Brady. In the exchange from May of 2021 — when Brown has still in Tampa Bay — the quarterback showed concern about the wide receiver acting selfishly. The sender is saved in Brown’s phone as “TOM BRADY” but there’s no way to verify that it’s definitely from him.
Why the Patriots playoff hopes rest on beating the New York Jets
FOXBOROUGH – Playoffs? Playoffs?. We’re past the midway point in the NFL season and that means the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. Depending on who you ask, the Patriots still might have a shot at the postseason. Two NFL prediction models say the odds aren’t...
