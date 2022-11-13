ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Patriots release tallest receiver on their roster after bye week

The New England Patriots are moving on from wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday. At 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey was the biggest wide receiver on the Patriots roster and had made an on-and-off impact throughout the year. Originally signed as a free agent over the summer, Humphrey had...
Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency

FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Derek Carr in tears describing frustrations with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are a mess, and quarterback Derek Carr isn’t happy about it. Raiders, in the first year under former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hit a new low on Sunday, falling to 2-7 on Sunday. Making matters worse, the loss came against an Indianapolis Colts team in their first game under inexperienced interim coach Jeff Saturday.
Trick play ends with former Patriots QB Tom Brady ‘falling on my face’ in Germany

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried to get tricky by throwing a pass to Tom Brady -- with disastrous results. The Buccaneers were playing the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany on Sunday when they decided to trot out the wildcat formation. That left running back Leonard Fournette taking the shotgun snap with the 45-year-old quarterback splitting out wide.
TAMPA, FL
Antonio Brown shares private text he claims is from frustrated Tom Brady

Though he’s been out of football for almost a year, Antonio Brown can’t get Tom Brady off his mind. On his official Snapchat account, the ex-Buccaneers wide receiver shared a screenshot of a private text conversation he claims is from Brady. In the exchange from May of 2021 — when Brown has still in Tampa Bay — the quarterback showed concern about the wide receiver acting selfishly. The sender is saved in Brown’s phone as “TOM BRADY” but there’s no way to verify that it’s definitely from him.
TAMPA, FL
Springfield, MA
