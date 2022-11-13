ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard Fournette solved passport problem in time to fly with Bucs to Germany

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Bucs running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs onto the field before Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Munich, Germany. [ MATTHIAS SCHRADER | AP ]

MUNICH ― Bucs fans wanting to see more of rookie running back Rachaad White nearly got their wish by default.

Leonard Fournette misplaced his passport and had to order a new one. Due to Hurricane Nicole earlier this week, it didn’t arrive until around noon Thursday, a few hours before the Bucs were scheduled to depart for Munich.

Fournette still is the starter but had only rushed for 405 yards on 121 carries entering Sunday’s game, a 3.34-yard average. Unfortunately, 127 of those rushing yards came in the season opener at Dallas.

In fact, White started the game at running back, carrying on first down for no gain. But he and the Bucs finally got things rolling after that. White finished the first half with nine carries for 29 yards while Fournette rushed 12 times for 48 yards and a touchdown.

The passport mishap wasn’t as serious as first reported and all would have been fine if not for the storm. But Fournette probably didn’t need something else to worry about.

• • •

