albionnewsonline.com
Unbeaten #1 Aurora ends Cardinal season in playoff semifinal
A rematch, and an opportunity. The Boone Central Cardinals faced undefeated Class C1 #1 Aurora Friday night in a state playoff semifinal game that gave the Cardinals a chance to avenge an early-season loss to the Huskies and advance to the 2022 C1 championship final. Like a prizefighter taking body...
Concordia native, CCCC alum Goedert named Manager of the Year
FRISCO, Texas - After winning the 2022 Texas League Championship, Concordia native and Cloud County Community College baseball alumnus Jared Goedert has been named the Texas League Manager of the Year. Goedert, the manager of the Frisco RoughRiders, led the organization to a league crown in his second season as...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
KSNT
Much of Northeast Kansas under a Winter Weather Advisory as first snowfall event moves in
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Precipitation chances move into northeast Kansas as early as this morning, especially in our northwestern counties. However, it appears...
Artwork by Beloit native at Deines Cultural Center in Russell
RUSSELL — The Deines Cultural Center welcomes its newest art exhibition with Rebel Mahieu and her show: Master of Ceremonies. Rebel was born in Beloit in 1972 and grew up on a farm north of Glen Elder. She received an associate of arts degree from Cloud County Community College, studied commercial design at Kansas State University, and received a B.A. in art education with an emphasis in printmaking from Fort Hays State University in 1995.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Iron & Metal announces expansion
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One of northeast Nebraska's larger employers is getting ready for a major expansion. Norfolk Iron & Metal announced Tuesday that they are planning a 16,300 square-foot addition to go along with a renovation of their existing space. Company officials said the work will allow the facility to...
News Channel Nebraska
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
News Channel Nebraska
Bloomfield school board accepts superintendent's resignation
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school administrator is leaving at the end of the calendar year. According to the Bloomfield Community School District Board of Education, the board accepted superintendent Shane Alexander's resignation Monday night. In a statement sent to News Channel Nebraska Tuesday morning, board president Jason Hefner...
norfolkneradio.com
Argument, assault leads to arrest of Norfolk man
An argument between two people lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man Tuesday night. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 400 block of West Monroe Avenue around 10:40 p.m. yesterday. Police talked with a man and his girlfriend who had been in a verbal argument and offered some options to the male before they left.
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash
LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
UPDATE: NWS extends some winter weather advisories
UPDATE 7 p.m. Monday: The National Weather Service has extended some of the winter weather advisories. That information appears below. Winter weather advisories have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 9 a.m. to 9...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Public School's Junior High track is in need of repairs
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Public School is looking for the best course of action on how to handle its junior high track. On Monday, the Board of Education approved a motion to hire an engineer to develop specs and bid documents for the track. When hired, the engineer will survey...
WIBW
Belleville woman escapes serious injury when deer jumps onto interstate
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Belleville woman escaped serious injury when a deer jumped into her lane on the interstate in Douglas Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 189.8 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Chicago coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in May
A band in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in May. Chicago is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 23 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $93 and go on sale at noon on Friday. Buy...
100s of motorcyclists expected for 36th annual Salina Toy Run
Hundreds of motorcyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts will be bringing Christmas cheer to those who need it most this weekend. The riders for the Salina Toy Run will begin to line up at noon Sunday in the southeast parking lot of the Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth Street. The riders will depart at 2 p.m. and will move north on Ninth Street to W. Elm Street. From there, they will go east to N. Santa Fe Avenue, then south to E. Crawford Street. Riders then will go east to S. Ohio Street and south to E. Magnolia Road before turning west to the final destination of Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia Road.
City of Salina closes part of E. Republic for pavement replacement
E. Republic Avenue east of S. Ohio Street was closed today for a pavement replacement project. Lancaster Construction Inc., Salina, will be removing pavement to replace it with a valley gutter to provide a smoother vehicular transition on the east side of S. Ohio Street. Due to the street repairs...
Salina police participating in Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival
During the upcoming Thanksgiving season, the Salina Police Department is asking vehicle occupants to make sure they are buckled up. Beginning Saturday, and through Nov. 27, the Salina Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, according to information released this morning by the department.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowder, Simon Avery; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
