Read full article on original website
Related
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
MLive.com
5 things to know heading into Michigan’s 2022 high school volleyball final four
For Michigan’s best high school volleyball teams, all roads lead to Battle Creek, where Kellogg Arena hosts the state’s volleyball semifinals for the 16th consecutive year. It was a long and grueling journey, but one that was certainly worth the sacrifice for the remaining 16 teams, who will...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0