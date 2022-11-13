Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Why FTX May Not be the Only Scapegoat in its Own Downfall?
The bankruptcy of FTX Derivatives Exchange, the once crypto behemoth valued at about $32 billion, has served as a reference point for many to look at and engage with the industry with extreme caution. Last week, FTX still appeared normal despite revelations about inconsistencies in the balance sheet of its...
blockchain.news
Multiple Crypto Exchanges Suffer from FTX’s Aftermath
The crash of bankruptcy triggered by crypto exchange FTX escalates to the rest of the crypto industry. A Huobi-related subsidiary is the latest victim. Citing “Failure to withdraw cryptocurrency assets from crypto exchange FTX”, Hong Kong-listed company New Huo Technology Limited (HKEX: 1611) announced inside information Monday that around $18.1 million worth of cryptocurrencies owned by its subsidiary Hbit Limited, are deposited in crypto exchange FTX, according to the latest announcement published on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Stock.
blockchain.news
HKSAR Suggests Regulatory Regime to Avoid Virtual Assets Market Meltdown
In response to the recent crash in the crypto market, the Financial Deputy Secretary of Hong Kong has published a blog suggesting a regulatory regime would effectively avoid crypto exchange crash scenario amid the so-called "crypto winter". Emphasizing transparency, the blog mentioned the use of regulations and how they can...
What is the FTX scandal? How the celebrity-endorsed crypto giant collapsed into chaos
The cryptocurrency FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Its implosion could have ripple effects on the entire cryptocurrency market.
blockchain.news
Solana Developers Bifurcates Solana Liquidity Hub Serum after Hacking Incident on FTX
Serum, an open liquidity infrastructure known to be the most widely used liquidity hub in the Solana ecosystem, is now said to be forked after the fact that it may have been compromised due to the FTX hack. A developer with a pseudonym, Mango Max, said on Twitter a "verified...
Comments / 0