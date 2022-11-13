Read full article on original website
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
Sip + Savor now open in Highland Village
Sip + Savor, a new “elevated” sit-down restaurant with a deep wine and craft cocktails list, is now open in The Shops at Highland Village. Owners Scott and Jenn Sharrer of Flower Mound combined their career experience — Scott with 26 years in the restaurant business, recently an executive who helped create the Whiskey Cake brand, and Jenn an executive with a wine company — to fill a need in their own community, rather than in others.
Founder Of Chili’s To Open New Restaurant In Grand Prairie
The founder of Chili’s Bar and Grill will open a new concept restaurant in Grand Prairie. The restaurant will feature classic BBQ, Mexican-inspired dishes and homemade pie. Larry Lavine opened the first Chili’s on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1975, and many years later is still putting food on the table. As of 2017, Chili’s Bar and Grill had over 1,600 locations and has continued to grow. Lavine’s new restaurant, Loop 9 BBQ, is reported by Culture Map Dallas to open in Grand Prairie sometime in 2023. The restaurant was first announced with an open date of 2022, but delays have pushed back the opening.
Fatburger brings burgers, fries and shakes to Plano
The Plano Fatburger location will offer free Original Fatburgers to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Fatburger) Fatburger opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 14, according to a spokesperson for the company. As part of its grand opening event, the restaurant will be giving a free Original Fatburger to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1, and free fries with any purchase for the entire day. Fatburger is located at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300.
The Village Church buys shopping center
The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church. The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.
fox4news.com
Grapevine to open largest outdoor ice skating rink in North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine is adding a new attraction to make the Christmas Capital of Texas a little more Chiristmas-y. On Friday, the city is opening a new outdoor ice rink that will be the biggest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet...
WATCH: Check out North Texas eatery Fish City Grill’s delicious crab legs
Right now we are on what they call a seafood diet, we see food and we eat it, especially when it's coming from Fish City Grill.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Plano, TX
Plano is a beautiful destination in the northern part of Texas, abundant in parks, shopping places, and gorgeous attractions. Boasting a rich history, this city offers some of the most unique experiences to its visitors. It has a lot of museums that can keep guests of all ages occupied, such...
dallasexpress.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Grand Opening Announced
Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new Dallas location in mid-November alongside a host of opening-themed events. Sprouts Farmers Market — a national grocery chain that specializes in fresh, natural, and organic food — announced the grand opening of its new Lakewood neighborhood location at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
dallasexpress.com
Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin
Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
secretdallas.com
The Adolphus Hotel’s Rooftop Has Transformed Into A Magical Winter Village For The Holiday Season
Sip on seasonal cocktails in your own personal snow globe!. Dallas’ iconic Adolphus Hotel has had a Christmas makeover and it looks magical. The luxury hotel’s pool deck has been transformed into a winter village complete with snow globes, themed cottages, cozy winter cabins, Croque Monsieur winter soldiers, and festive food and drink options.
Check Out The Only Texas Bar That’s Literally Freezing! 32 Degree Rooftop Bar
Everyone likes their drinks ice cold especially their beer. Now not only can you have your glass chilled but the entire bar is frozen. We have all heard of -5 bars where the temp of the whole place is freezing and you must wear layers to be able to stay in there for a period of time. 32 Degree Rooftop bar is not like that. 32-Degree Rooftop Bar the bar itself is actually 32 degrees. The bar is frozen.
9 Dallas Light Displays That Will Brighten Your Holiday
From the zoo to the arboretum, these epic Dallas holiday lights displays will put you in the holiday spirit. Want to make your holiday season bright, literally? Add some twinkle to your evening with a visit to one of these nine epic Dallas holiday light displays. From drive-through lights at the zoo to downtown celebrations you can enjoy on foot, you’ll feel the joy of the season when you visit each one of these illuminated spots. Plus, you’ll find many of these locations offer dedicatedactivities for kids, which makes it possible to enjoy the wonder without once hearing the words “I’m booooored.” Whether you don’t want to get out of your car (pro tip: dress your kids up in their jammies to make it an extra-cozy experience!), prefer to stay inside, or are determined to explore the great outdoors, this list breaks down the very best—and brightest!—places to find well-lit Christmas events in DFW.
These restaurants have the best guacamole around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have that one family member that claims their cooking is just as good, if not better than anything you can go out and buy at a restaurant. So, now that you’re thinking about them, how good is their guacamole?. Unless they’ve got it...
Report: These are the top Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes flavors
Have you ever had Nothing Bundt Cakes? Did you know it was based in Dallas? Do you have a favorite flavor?
These restaurants have the best fried pickles in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — What food is the top dog when it comes to appetizers? Chicken wings, nachos, loaded potato skins, chips & salsa, or maybe you’re looking for a deep-fried fermented food that truly packs flavor like no other?. It’s National Pickle Day on Monday, November 14 and...
dmagazine.com
How One Couple Restored Their Preston Hollow Home to Its Former Mid-Century Glory
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder—and thank goodness Eddie Maestri saw the potential in this 1970s home in Preston Hollow. Not even his husband, Adam Moore, was able to envision what Maestri had planned for the home when they first saw it. “We were living here a year, and Adam finally tells me that when he first walked through the house, he absolutely hated it,” Maestri laughs.
These spots have the best bundt cakes in Dallas: per Yelp reviews
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the season of desserts as the holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and whatever you’re celebrating this year will more than likely see an array of sweets hit the table and the plates of friends and family. One of the best and possibly underrated desserts...
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
