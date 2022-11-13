From the zoo to the arboretum, these epic Dallas holiday lights displays will put you in the holiday spirit. Want to make your holiday season bright, literally? Add some twinkle to your evening with a visit to one of these nine epic Dallas holiday light displays. From drive-through lights at the zoo to downtown celebrations you can enjoy on foot, you’ll feel the joy of the season when you visit each one of these illuminated spots. Plus, you’ll find many of these locations offer dedicatedactivities for kids, which makes it possible to enjoy the wonder without once hearing the words “I’m booooored.” Whether you don’t want to get out of your car (pro tip: dress your kids up in their jammies to make it an extra-cozy experience!), prefer to stay inside, or are determined to explore the great outdoors, this list breaks down the very best—and brightest!—places to find well-lit Christmas events in DFW.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO