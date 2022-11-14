ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Pinnacle Penix Moment Propels Huskies' Amazing Autzen Awakening

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHK8f_0j9K30CV00

The UW quarterback outshined his counterpart Bo Nix.

EUGENE, Ore. — For the first time all game, Michael Penix Jr. was alone and unprotected at Autzen Stadium. On Saturday night, as his University of Washington defensive unit went out to turn a sudden 37-34 lead over Oregon into an eventual signature victory over the final minute of play, the Husky quarterback nervously paced the sideline.

Penix was fidgety and clearly revved up, talking to himself, needing to walk it all off in solitude, yet frequently looking up and peeking at what was going on out on the field.

Otherwise, the Huskies' offensive leader was his usual vision of absolute cool in this breakthrough moment in what is often the unwelcome and punishing lair of the UW's most disliked rival.

While at Indiana, Penix shared in plenty of huge Big Ten victories, leading the Hoosiers past Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. Asked where a win over the Ducks on the road stood with him, he had a ready and enthusiastic answer.

"Man, this is No. 1," he rattled off. "I'm a Dawg, man. I love this. I love this feeling. I love my brothers that are in that locker room right now. It was a great team win. That was beautiful."

On this night, Penix outplayed Ducks counterpart Bo Nix, who Oregon fans had begun lobbying for Heisman Trophy consideration coming into the game. The quarterbacks respectfully embraced at midfield once the clock had run out.

For the 10th consecutive Husky game, Penix came out of the game-day action in perfect health, putting more distance between him and his nagging injury-prone reputation created after four season-ending injuries at Indiana.

Nix, however, wasn't quite so lucky, needing to be helped off the field with what appeared to be a damaged knee after taking a hit from UW safety Alex Cook, forcing him to miss a series before he courageously returned and played out the final possession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcZNO_0j9K30CV00

Michael Penix Jr. lets his Husky teammates know what's coming from the Oregon side, pointing out potential trouble, same as center Corey Luciano.

Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports

View the 8 images of this gallery on the original article

Penix completed 26 of 35 passes for 408 yards and 2 touchdowns; Nix connected on 19 of 28 throws for 279 yards and a pair of scores.

The Husky QB ran twice for 20 yards; Nix carried the ball 10 times for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Nix purportedly played behind the conference's top offensive line but that might be up for some debate now. He entered the game having been sacked just once all season. Yet two of his starters, guard Ryan Walk and center Alex Forsyth, had to be helped from the field against the Huskies with injuries.

Oh yes, the UW edge rushers Bralen Trice and Jeremiah Martin shared in the second sack of the former Auburn quarterback late in the game while Penix went untouched at Autzen.

Penix has been so ridiculously good as a passer, he's putting up what amounts to elite California high school recruit numbers this season with 286 completions in 426 attempts (67.1 percent) for a nation-leading 3,640 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He spreads the wealth as well as anyone, too, after throwing 76- and 62-yard scoring strikes to Ja'Lynn Polk and Taj Davis, who aren't even his top two receivers.

In a matchup between these Pac-12 X-Men, Penix came away the winner, Nix the runner-up, in this quarterback beauty contest.

