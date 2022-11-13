Read full article on original website
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
Andrade El Idolo Out of RGR Lucha Show Due to Apparent Medical Issue
Andrade El Idolo will not be able to appear at this weekend’s RGR Lucha Libre show due to what appears to be a medical issue. The AEW star was booked to appear at the November 20th show in Cudahy, California. However, RGR posted a video to Facebook featuring El Idolo in a hospital gown in which he said he won’t be able to make the show.
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: New Champion Tyrus to Appear, TV Title Match
– A brand-new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:. * New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to appear. * NWA TV Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) vs. Mims. * Sanctioned Wrestling Match: Aron Stevens vs. JR Kratos. *...
New Matches Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling is the final show before Over Drive, and an updated lineup is out. Impact has announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs THursday on AXS TV:. * Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. * X-Division Championship...
Spoilers From UWN Championship Wrestling TV Taping
UWN held their latest TV tapings on Tuesday in Irvine, California and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Charles R3 Cassus def. Koto Hiro, then cut a promo saying he has unfinished business with Peter Avalon. * Invictus...
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT
WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
MLW Announces Signing Of Billington Bulldogs
The Billington Bulldogs are MLW-bound, with MLW announcing the tag team’s signing today. On the debut episode of MLW Insider, Alicia Atout announced that the company has signed Thomas and Mark Billington, the nephews of The Dynamite Kid. She noted that the two will compete at MLW Blood & Thunder in January.
Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air
PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...
Updated Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear
MJF: -700 (1/7) The Acclaimed: -2000 (1/20) Swerve in our Glory: +700 (7/1) Chris Jericho: -240 (5/12) Bryan Danielson: +235 (47/20) Claudio Castagnoli: +500 (5/1) Sammy Guevara: +1000 (10/1) TBS Championship Match Winner. Jade Cargill -2000 (1/20) Nyla Rose: +700 (7/1) Steel Cage Match Winner. Jack Perry: -700 (1/7) Luchasaurus:...
Last Week’s Episode of Tales From the Territories Draws 74,000 Viewers
– Wrestlenomics (via Fightful) reports that the November 8 edition of VICE TV’s Tales of the Territories averaged 74,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The show drew about 28,000 viewers in the key demo. The November 8 episode featured Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii. The overall audience increased from the fifth episode on Stampede Wrestling, which drew 34,000 viewers.
2K Announces Season 9 of WWE Supercard, Includes TLC Match and More
WWE and 2K have announced the launch of WWE Supercard season nine, which includes TLC matches, commentary and more. The announcement reads:. All-new TLC game mode, three new card tiers, official match commentary and special equipment headline the match card of an exciting new season. To new contenders and seasoned...
Abadon Was Injured This Past Weekend
PWInsider reports that Abadon was injured this past weekend while during a match for Warriors of Wrestling in Staten Island, New York. She went for a hurricanrana on Joey Ace but landed wrong. The match was stopped and she went to the hospital. The latest update is that she likely...
WWE Shares New Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Upcoming Live Events
– WWE has released a new ticket pre-sale code for 34 upcoming live events. The pre-sale is available for today and tomorrow only. Fans can use the passcode CHEER now.
First-Ever Iron Survivor Matches Set For NXT Deadline, Rules Revealed
Next month’s NXT Deadline will feature the first-ever Iron Survivor matches, as Shawn Michaels announced during this week’s WWE NXT. Michaels announced on tonight’s show that men’s and women’s iterations of the brand new match type will take place at the December 10th PPV, with the winners becoming the #1 contenders to their respective top championships on the brand.
Baron Corbin Explains Why He Knocks Stars Who Came Through the Independent Scene
Baron Corbin loves to take shots at talent who make their rise through the indies a ‘bragging right,’ and he recently explained why. Corbin was a guest on this week’s The Bump and weighed in on his clash with Gargano, which included a match that Corbin won last month on Raw. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The ROH Pure Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:. * ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia...
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Reportedly Showed Interest in Ruby Soho Before She Signed With AEW
– Fightful Select has a report on WOW – Women of Wrestling attempting to sign Ruby Soho after she was released from WWE in June of last year. According to the report, WOW reportedly sent feelers to Soho shortly after her WWE release. It’s unknown if Soho had any...
